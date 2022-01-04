Stock exchange trading halted due to a technical issue





Through Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte, Journalist THE PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) canceled trading on Tuesday due to technical issues in the local stock exchanges’ trading engine. We are sorry for this unfortunate incident and are making every effort to resolve the issue, PES President Ramon S. Monzon said in a statement on Tuesday. The exchange said that a third of the participants encountered problems establishing a connection between the trading engine and the Flextrade front-end system. Of the 125 participants in the PES negotiation, 43 are unable to log into the Exchanges trading engine, Monzon said in a notice. The revised PSE trading rules provide that the exchange can suspend trading if at least a third of its users cannot access the trading system. Negotiating participants were told of a delayed pre-opening period on Tuesday morning. All orders pending from 3:01 pm Monday to those posted until 9:05 am Tuesday would have been canceled by the PSE. Tuesday afternoon, the PES had not announced the resumption of trading on the local stock exchange. However, he said he was working to resolve technical issues. [The] PSE continues to work and coordinate closely with representatives from NASDAQ and Flextrade to identify the underlying cause of the production problem described above and find the appropriate solution, Mr. Monzon said. This could affect potential traders who are looking to participate in the local stock exchange, but prefer (overseas) markets that have fewer problems, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan said in a Viber post. Meanwhile, Regina Capital Development Corp. sales director Luis A. Limlingan said the PES technical issue would have little impact on market sentiment. Business performance and profitability are mutually exclusive from the trading platform so expect minimal impact on investor confidence, Limlingan said in a separate Viber post. On Monday, the Philippine Stock Exchange’s benchmark fell 81.36 points or 1.14% to close at 7,041.27. Meanwhile, the broader index of all stocks fell 40.22 points or 1.05% to close at 3,777.90.

