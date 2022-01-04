Five financial resolutions for the new year

Whatever Your Other Goals For The Year, Take These 5 Good Financial Resolutions To Help You … [+] make 2022 a solid year for growing your personal financial life.

The New Year has arrived and there is still time to make our New Year’s Resolutions. Sure, many will go with the proverbial eat healthy / exercise more, but here are some money ideas that could make 2022 a more prosperous year. Here’s a hint: to keep them handy, you can paste them directly into a note on your smartphone if you want.

First resolution: I decide to have an annual financial meeting on or around my half-birthday. It’s amazing to me how many people have responsible jobs that require annual or periodic meetings, budget review, and legal overviews, but it’s more astonishing that these same people often fail to do the same with their personal finances. Schedule a meeting with your partner on your half-birthday (or their) (you’ll be busy on your birthdays) to review the following:

Asset allocation in all accounts

Orphan accounts?

Record at correct levels?

Insurance coverage / price revised?

Legal / estate planning documents in order?

Debt of the good nature / good ratio?

Are there big changes in family money?

Second resolution: I decide to start or build a Roth War Chest. It’s easy to be a big fan of the Roth IRAs and Roth 401 (k) s. If you can’t remember, Roth strategies are great because they’re tax-free for qualifying distributions; not subject to the minimum distribution rules required; and can grow ten years after the death of both spouses. In other words: no tax, no forced distributions, and you can pass it on tax free.

Here’s how to build a Roth War Chest. It means amassing a long-term amount of money that you never expect to touch for a long time, if at all. The advantage of the Roth is that its tax-exempt status allows you to ignore the tax frictions of long-term or short-term earnings taxes. Think of this as the perfect place to make your investment for the next decade or more. Your first step would be your asset allocation. In the long run, I would choose stocks. What do you think will be here and prosper in 2032? An obvious answer is a clue, like the S&P 500 or TO SPY. The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization weighted index of the top 500 US publicly traded stocks. The S&P 500’s largest stake will be the Biggest Company, or Apple



AAPL

to 12/29/21. Apple represents about 6.89% of the S&P 500, compared to 0.127% for Fox Company. The survival advantage of an index fund is that you always own more of the most important stocks, regardless of any decision on your part. For example, only one of the top 10 current stocks in the S&P 500 (Microsoft



MSFT

) was included in the S&P 500 in 2002. An index fund or ETF automatically resets the portfolio to what increases in value.

Of course, it’s quite likely that 500 publicly traded US stocks will be around in 10 or 20 years. It is also very likely that there will be a series of global companies. You could buy the S&P 500 and something like the MSCI All World outside the United States, which is an index of global companies outside of the United States. Additionally, you might consider a small cap index, like VB. This way you have a global basket of large stocks and a few small US stocks. There is a pony somewhere. Some investors will add individual stocks that they believe have great long-term potential. Of course, you can also do a mixed strategy.

To put money in your War Chest, you must have a Roth. To use a Roth, at least one spouse needs earned income. You can contribute up to $ 6,000 if you are under 50 and $ 7,000 if you are 50 or over. The good news is that you can set up a Roth 2021 until the tax deadline (4/15/2022) and fund it for 2021. Then you can continue to fund it for 2022 (until 4/14/2023). ). Another good news is that you can withdraw money from a Roth before the age of 59 by using the FIFO (first in / first out) on your contributions. The simplest Roth option (if your income is less) is a simple contributory Roth. This works if your Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) is less than $ 129,000 if single or $ 204,000 if you are married and filing jointly. If you have much lower income, don’t forget the Saver credit. If your income is over the limit, consider a Roth backdoor. Brokerages allow you to set up a Roth online, so it’s easy.

Third resolution: I decide to watch inflation. Inflation will be at the fore in 2022. Whether it’s transient (probably not) or permanent (probably not either), you should have your money inflation-proof. Consider some of the traditional inflation hedges, like real estate or natural resources, as well as overlooked ones, like small-cap stocks. And don’t forget the wonderful I-bond for small investments: 7.12% (annual) until April 2022, readjusted for inflation every six months and guaranteed capital. $ 25 minimum / $ 10,000 maximum. While you’re at it, now is a good time to lock in a low debt ratio. If you can save% and stay in the house for a while, it could be great when rates go up because you’ve stuck in a low fixed rate. Consider a 30-year, 15-year mortgage.

Resolution four: I decide to find out more about the money. It’s easy, why not read a book (OK, listen to an audiobook or read an e-book that counts!) With cash once a quarter? Should I suggest good ones? Here are ten that I read and liked:

The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason

“Your Money or Your Life” by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez.

Think and Get Rich by Napoleon Hill.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.

“The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing” by Taylor Larimore, Mel Lindauer and Michael LeBoeuf.

“The Millionaire Next Door” by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko.

Morgan Housel’s “The Psychology of Money”.

Against the Gods: The Remarkable History of Risk by Peter Bernstein.

“Raising financially healthy children” by Joline Godfrey.

Benjamin Graham’s “Smart Investor”

Fifth resolution: I decide to put my estate plan in order. Let’s face it, many of us can get sick or temporarily disabled, but we will all die one day. We all NEED an estate plan. Go see your attorney and get a power of attorney; a power of health, or medical power; a desire; and possibly a trust. You need these documents, along with probably good real estate deeds and a well-structured beneficiary designation. Do it quickly, because by the time you really need it, you won’t be able to do it.

At the end of the line : Here are five tips for a better year 2022. No matter how the year goes, you’ll be better organized, save on taxes, protect your wallet, get smarter, and protect your family. As always, I will answer questions and do my best to answer them at: mailto: [email protected]