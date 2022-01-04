Vaccine stocks collapse as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

Shares of Covid-19 vaccine makers plunged on the first trading day of the year, even as cases of the virus surged and governments increased their use of injections to combat the Omicron variant.
The sale, which comes after a 2021 year that brought dramatic gains for stocks, could signal growing uncertainty around the long-term Covid-19 vaccine market, as well as manufacturer valuations.
Each of the three developers of the two main Covid-19 vaccines in the United States saw their stock prices drop significantly on Monday, while the
S&P 500
climbed 0.6%.
Modern
(ticker: MRNA) fell 7.5% on Monday and fell another 1.9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday, after climbing 143.1% in 2021.
Pfizer
(PFE), meanwhile, fell 4.1% on Monday, and an additional 0.3% in pre-market on Tuesday, after climbing 60.4% in 2021. And the US deposit slip of
Pfizer
s partner
BioNTech
(BNTX) fell 10.1% on Monday and 0.5% on Tuesday morning, after climbing 216.2% in 2021.
The sale came at another dark moment in the pandemic. Daily new cases of Covid-19 are up 239% in the past two weeks in the United States, according to the New York Times, with more than a million new cases reported as of Monday alone. Globally, new cases have increased 132% in the past two weeks.
In addition, countries are doubling their vaccinations. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday extended recall permissions, allowing children ages 12 to 15 to receive a Pfizer booster and reducing the wait time for a booster after receiving a primary dose of Pfizer vaccine from six months to five. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider updating their recommendation on Wednesday.
Vaccine rollout continues as new Covid-19 pills go live. Shortly before the end of the year, the FDA cleared Pfizer’s pills and
Merck
(MRK), although he said the Merck pill should only be used when other options are not available. While companies should take some time to ramp up production of the pill, limited supplies are already available.
Analysts still expect substantial sales of the Covid-19 vaccines in the coming years. For Moderna, analysts forecast Covid-19 vaccine sales of $ 20.3 billion this year and $ 12.1 billion in 2023, according to FactSet. Consensus calls for the Pfizers vaccine are higher, reaching $ 33.6 billion this year and $ 14.9 billion in 2023.
So far, the investor debate is probably the hottest over these 2023 numbers and what sales will look like beyond 2023. Monday’s stock action would suggest that investors expect a more positive outlook for the pandemic after the end of the current wave.
