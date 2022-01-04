Stocks are skyrocketing even as bond yields rise. Eh?





Long-term Treasury yields have risen dramatically and equity investors are applauding big moves in the bond market. This does not happen often. So what gives?

Rising rates are said to be a bad sign for stocks. In theory, higher returns for the 10-year US Treasury, it should be more expensive to get mortgages and other types of consumer and business loans.

Rising bond yields are also often associated with higher inflation, a big deal for consumers lately, and they are now rising as the Federal Reserve fears short-term interest rates could be raised to control the soaring prices. It’s also not a welcome sign for stocks.

Admittedly, rates are still historically low, with the 10-year currently only yielding around 1.69%. That’s why Peter Wilson, global fixed income strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, recently called the relationship between yields and high inflation a “strange pair.”

But look how far and how fast the rates have risen in a short period of time. The 10-year yield is up from 1.51% last Friday and was only 0.92% at the end of 2020. This means bond yields have climbed over 10% in a few days and by 80% in a little over a year. . It appears investors don’t expect bond yields to climb much higher from current levels, even though the Fed is raising short-term rates several times this year. This could fuel further gains in the stock market. Yields may not have much more to climb Ameriprise chief market strategist David Joy wrote this week in a 2022 outlook report that bond yields “are expected to come under further upward pressure” this year. He thinks they could go above around 2%, which would lead to “interest-free returns” on Treasuries. Few would predict the kind of shock that would cause bond yields to rise substantially. Experts believe stocks still look more attractive than bonds as the global economy is expected to continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. This should lead to higher profits, possibly accompanied by higher inflation. “We expect interest rates to rise slightly in 2022 based on short-term inflation expectations above historical trends and improving growth expectations once the impact of the variants of Covid-19 will fade away, “said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist for LPL Financial, in a 2022 preview report. Gillum added that he expects the 10-year Treasury yield to end in 2022 near current levels, between 1.75% and 2%. “An aging global demographics in need of income, higher global debt levels and an ongoing bullish stock market could keep interest rates from climbing much higher,” Gillum wrote. This desire for additional income on the part of investors who have retired or are preparing to do so as part of the so-called big resignation could push stock market sectors even higher, said the chief global strategist of JPMorgan Funds, David Kelly, in a 2022 preliminary report. Kelly noted that international stocks in particular tend to pay dividends that pay much more than US bonds and equities. He said alternative assets such as real estate and commodities could also do better than bonds. “At the start of the new year, a good resolution would be to rebalance domestic stocks, international stocks, fixed income and alternatives,” Kelly wrote, “to both improve long-term performance prospects and to protect against the surprises that 2022 could bring “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/investing/bond-yields-stocks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos