Apple just became the world’s first $ 3 trillion company because of a 4 word quote from Steve Jobs 15 years ago





On Monday, Apple briefly became the first company worth $ 3 trillion. That’s quite a feat, considering that just over a year ago it passed the $ 2 trillion mark. This is even more impressive considering that this number is a sign of what investors think of the company, despite the fact that it faces multiple legal and regulatory challenges related to its control over the company. iPhone App Store. You might remember the famous 2007 keynote when Steve Jobs took the stage and presented the original iPhone. At the time, Jobs called the iPhone “a revolutionary Internet communication device.” It was really funny back then. Jobs had told the public that the company was introducing three new products, a “Widescreen iPod with Touch Controls”, a “Revolutionary Mobile Phone” and the aforementioned “Revolutionary Internet Communication Device”. The first two products made sense. Everyone knew what an iPod was, and they could imagine what a big screen version with a touchscreen would look like. As for the cell phone, it had been around for a while, and observers had expected Apple to announce a smartphone for some time. As for the third product, hardly anyone knew what Jobs meant when he spoke of a “revolutionary Internet communication device”. It didn’t take long for the public to realize that the three products he was talking about were actually one device, although no one could have predicted how that would change almost everything about the way we communicate. Yet that’s exactly what Jobs promised, and that’s exactly how Apple became a $ 3 trillion company. The key word is breakthrough. A lot of companies want you to think that the thing they’re trying to sell you is a breakthrough – that it’s revolutionary. They want you to think it will change your life. I hate to be the one telling you this, but a smart fridge is not going to change your life. Some things can change the way you do different things, but almost none of it is a breakthrough – especially not the way the iPhone was. The iPhone has changed the way we interact with the world around us. In 2007, surfing the Internet with a cell phone was possible, but not particularly useful. Today almost everything we do is online, most of it on our iPhones. This is where we order food, read the news, listen to music, watch movies, reply to emails, send messages and take pictures. It has become, for most people, the most essential thing they wear every day–even more than a wallet. Even if you are using an Android smartphone, it is hard to overstate the influence of iPhone on your life. Every smartphone maker is trying to figure out how to play a game invented by Apple and is measured by how their devices compare to the iPhone. It’s almost hard to imagine how different an Apple company was when they introduced the original iPhone. At this point, the company’s biggest hit in the mass market was the iPod. When Jobs took the stage in 2007, Apple had sold just over 100 million portable music players, and every other company was trying to copy Apple’s success. The iPod wasn’t the product that saved Apple, but it was what made the company “cool” in the public eye. In contrast, Apple has sold over 1.5 billion iOS devices, mostly iPhones. On its own, the iPhone would be the 15th largest company in the world in terms of revenue, roughly the same size as Microsoft. It represents more than half of Apple’s $ 366 billion in revenue Last year. Not only that, the iPhone is the platform on which Apple’s service business is built. Services make up 19% of Apple’s business, most of which is the App Store, something that wouldn’t exist without the iPhone. The App Store may be the source of most of the criticism Apple faces, but the company relies on its services business to drive future growth. That’s why investors continue to drive up its share price even as the company faces yet another antitrust investigation, this time in india. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Apple is the first company to reach $ 3 trillion. The iPhone is the most dominant computing platform in the world, both in terms of the number of people who use it and the influence it has on every device we use. The most remarkable thing is that you can jump straight from those four words – which hardly anyone understood back then – to Apple’s success today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/apple-just-became-worlds-first-3-trillion-company-because-of-a-4-word-quote-from-steve-jobs-15-years-ago.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos