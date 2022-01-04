What to do if you’re blockedExBulletin



Vacation travelers eager to return home face thousands of cancellations and flight delays following major snowstorms across much of the United States and staff shortages that airlines attribute to the United States. soaring COVID-19 infections among crews.

More than 3,000 US flights were canceled Monday evening ET, and 5,600 more were delayed, according to the tracking service FlightAware. This is in addition to the more than 5,300 US flights that were grounded over the weekend.

The situation has left travelers stranded, some for days, in cities far from home, forcing them to pay for hotel stays, meals and other unforeseen expenses while they wait to find a place at home.

Without a doubt, this is a frustrating experience for consumers who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in such a precarious situation. Unfortunately, there appears to be little recourse for those seeking to recoup the additional costs of the airlines, which are not beholden to federal regulations when it comes to this type of consumer protection.

What happens if my flight is delayed? Am I entitled to compensation from the airline?

United States Department of Transportation says no.

“No federal law requires airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed,” according to the DOT.

Some airlines offer to pay for meals or hotel accommodation in the event of a long delay, but this is not a general policy. The department says that the airline can be asked to cover these costs, but it is entirely at the discretion of the company.

Can I change my flight?

May be. Passengers can request to be booked on another flight of the same airline. But the DOT is warning travelers to check if the airline will charge extra for making the change or charge a higher fare for the new booking.

It is also possible to request a seat on another airline if a seat is available. “However, there are no federal regulations that require airlines to place you on another airline’s flight or to reimburse you if you purchase a ticket on another airline,” the DOT said. It could also create new tracking or theft issues with checked baggage.

There has been a significant delay. Can I just get my money back?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. But the DOT did not define “significant delay”, so the department “determines if you are entitled to a refund on a case-by-case basis.”

Uh! My flight was canceled. What is happening now?

The good news is that most airlines will book their next flight to your destination for free as long as the flight has seats available. If there isn’t, be prepared to put on your most courteous voice. DOT suggests requesting transfer of your ticket to another airline.

Here’s potentially good news: If you choose to cancel your trip after a flight cancellation, “you are entitled to a refund for unused transportation, even for non-refundable tickets,” the DOT says. “You are also entitled to a refund for any baggage fees you paid and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment. “

If you can, try to get your money’s back rather than a voucher, which can expire or sometimes have restrictions, blackout dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on the number of seats.

The airline overbooked the flight and I was pushed around. What do I do?

It’s called unintentional shocks, and George Hobica, founder of airfarewatchdog.com, told NPR that they rarely occur because passengers are often booked on alternative flights.

But in cases where it is not possible to get you to your destination near your originally scheduled time of arrival, you may be entitled to up to $ 1,550, or 400% of your one-way trip, according to DOT.

I bought my ticket with a credit card. Can they help?

Yes! It turns out that some credit cards offer much better protection than the government.

In many cases, benefit programs include trip cancellation / interruption insurance, trip delay insurance, and baggage insurance. Credit card companies can also help organize new itineraries and reimburse travelers for expenses resulting from delays or other postponements, including extra hotel stays, rental cars, or extra meals. Some offer travel delay insurance, which “kicks in if your trip is delayed by a specified number of hours, or if it requires an unscheduled overnight stay,” CNBC reports.