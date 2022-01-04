Responsible investing: why we need sustainable stock exchanges





The main objective of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative is to encourage sustainable investment by improving the transparency and performance of companies on environmental, social and governance aspects.



By Moinak Maiti and Parthajit Kayal The stock markets of any country play an important role in economic progress. It is one of the main barometers of a country’s economic performance and liquidity position. The current crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has put the whole world in a dilemma. On the one hand, the world is fighting the deadly disease and on the other hand, it is facing the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. A well-functioning stock market facilitates the mobilization of financial assets and economic growth. However, over time, the structure, interconnection and activities of exchanges around the world have changed considerably. These changes in world stock markets are mainly attributed to unsustainable economic growth achieved by ignoring vital factors such as environment (E), social (S) and governance (G). To promote the sustainability of global stock exchanges, the United Nations launched a project called the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative in 2009. Sustainable scholarships

The Sustainable Fellowships (SSE) are a joint initiative of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Global Compact, the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP- FI) and the Principles for an Investment Responsibility (PRI). The main objective of the HSE initiative is to encourage sustainable investment by improving the transparency and performance of companies on ESG aspects. ESS need

Over the past decades, we have witnessed several major crises that threaten financial stability, the Asian crisis, the subprime crisis, the euro crisis and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All of these past events demand a strong and stable global financial system and this cannot be done without promoting the idea of ​​sustainable investing. The scholarships represent one of the

important elements of the financial system of any country. The aim is to promote the idea of ​​sustainable investment through stock exchanges in association with investors, regulators, listed companies and other market players. India is moving towards SSE

United Nations initiatives for SSE to develop more sustainable and transparent financial markets have gained considerable momentum since their inception. India was on the border with five other leading global stock exchanges to join SSE initiatives in 2012. In the same year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also introduced two sustainable indices BSE CARBONEX and BSE CARBONEX, the first of its kind. . Subsequently, more global stock exchanges from developed and developing countries joined SSE initiatives. Today, the United Nations HSE initiative tracks 114 exchanges around the world. UN SSE and SDG Initiative

SSE initiatives broadly cover six of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); namely, SDG 5 (5.5 Gender Equality), SDG 8 (8.3 SMEs), SDG 10 (10.5 Securities Regulation), SDG 12 (12.6 disclosures ESG), SDG 13 (13.3 Green finance) and SDG 17 (Research, consensus building, and technical assistance). Current records show that there are 63 SSE-tracked exchanges around the world that provide written guidelines on ESG disclosure. Likewise, 69 stock exchanges monitored by the ESS provide listing platforms for SMEs; 27 exchanges have mandatory ESG rating requirements; and 40 exchanges have ESG bond segments. In summary, the current Covid-19 pandemic has already highlighted the importance of sustainable investment for the development of a stable financial system globally. Ongoing UN initiatives in SSE would further promote transparency in reporting and provide an organizational overview to stakeholders. The times to come will witness more socially responsible investments that go beyond the current framework of ESG. This would protect the interests of long-term investors. There is much to understand and achieve in the years to come. Maiti is an associate professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg and Kayal is an assistant professor at the Madras School of Economics.

