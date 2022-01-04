Vietnamese stock market to achieve solid gains in 2022

The Vietnamese stock market is expected to experience a remarkably strong recovery in 2022, fueled by expectations of a period of strong growth after the widespread distribution of vaccines and the complete reopening of the economy.

However, the market may be more sensitive to negative information, especially since stock prices have been much higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VN Index has repeatedly set new records in 2021, with market capitalization rising sharply, liquidity continuing to explode and the number of investors increasing dramatically.

On the last trading day in 2021, the benchmark VN-Index of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) climbed 12.31 points, or 0.83%, to end at 1,498.28 points.

The index rose nearly 35.74% in 2021, opening the year at 1,113.77 points and reaching an all-time high of 1,511.68 points in November.

With these results, according to data from StockQ, the Vietnamese stock exchange ranked among the top seven markets with the largest increase in 2021. The other six best performances were Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Iceland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

In Asia alone, the Vietnamese stock market ranked first in terms of growth with an increase of 36%, followed by Taiwan at 29% and India at 23%.

In developed markets, growth has been more modest. South Korea rose 3.6 percent, Japan 4.9 percent and Singapore 9 percent. Notably, stock indexes in Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines recorded negative growth.

In its investment strategy report for 2022, Viet Dragon Securities Co (VDSC) predicts the VN index to be between 1,340 and 1,730 points this year, based on the scenario of 17% earnings per share growth. (EPS).

According to VDSC, the high profitability of securities investment channels in 2021 has attracted a large number of local individual investors. VDSC said this will continue into 2022, with a monthly average of new accounts of around 150,000. Average liquidity is expected to range from 30 to 35 trillion dong per session ($ 1.3 to 1.5 million). , up 36% from the previous year.

The company predicts the market may become more sensitive with negative news such as inflation, complicated Covid-19 developments and global geopolitical fluctuations.

In Vietnam, we forecast an average inflation of 3.8% in 2022, due to rising food and housing prices. Interest rates on deposits may rise slightly, but we believe the increase is insignificant, VDSC said.

The Covid-19 pandemic is progressing unpredictably with the appearance of new strains. However, most countries choose a collective immunity approach to recover and resume their economic activities. Omicron, the latter variant, although spreading rapidly, shows a less severe influence on human health.

The VDSC expects Covid-19 to move from pandemic status to endemic disease, he said.

Securities firms are stepping up capital raising to increase margin lending activity, which means there will be additional new money pouring into the market. Outstanding margin loans in 2021 reached 144.4 trillion dong, the highest level to date, he said.

State Securities Commission Chairman Tran Van Dung said the potential for market development remains great as the government continues to promote a process of SOE ownership and the development of bond markets. companies.

The government has accelerated the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination and relaxed disease control measures to resume economic activities, Dung said.

While there are many positive signals for the stock market this year, there are still risks abound. Specifically, corporate earnings and income growth rates are showing signs of slowing. The interrupted global supply chain, following Covid-19, continues to restrict business activities, he said.

As of December 28, the market capitalization of the stock market reached 7 73 trillion dong, up 46% from the end of 2020, equivalent to 122.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 and 92% of GDP in 2021.

The past year has also witnessed a number of investment accounts exhibiting. During the 11 months of 2021, 1.3 million domestic investor accounts and 4,133 foreign investor accounts were opened, bringing the total number of securities accounts in Vietnam to 4.08 million, up from 47 , 3% compared to the end of 2020. In particular, the number of domestic investors account for 99 percent of the total amount of accounts.

Regarding capital mobilization, during the 11 months of 2021, the total value of capital mobilization on the stock market was estimated at 444 94 400 billion dong, an increase of 23% over the same period last year.

