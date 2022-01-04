Toyota edged out GM on US sales. Why GM stocks are winning anyway.

Text size





had a difficult end to the year, with sales plummeting so rapidly that Toyota engine first sold more cars in the United States than the Detroit automaker. Still, GM shares have taken off, signaling Wall Street is not worried

The stock market is looking to the future, and investors don’t really care what happened three months ago, until it’s too big a surprise. What will matter to GM in 2022 is increased production after a year of semiconductor shortages and product recalls, as well as production of electric vehicles.

DG book 440,745 vehicles in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 43% from 771,323 in the fourth quarter of 2020. GM Deliveries totaled 446,997 vehicles in the third quarter, only some 6,000 more than in the fourth quarter, so the numbers don’t look so bad sequentially.

And it’s not like people don’t want GM cars. The key factor for the whole industry except





(TSLA), was a shortage of microchips. Tesla increased its global deliveries by around 87% to around 936,000 vehicles in 20201, but Toyota did little better than GM. This book approximately 474,000 vehicles in the United States in the fourth quarter, down about 28% from the previous year quarter.

Yet for the year as a whole, Toyota shipped around 2.3 million vehicles to the United States, compared to 2.2 million vehicles for GM, which appears to be the first time this has happened. Toyota was not immediately available for comment.

Still, GM stock rose following the announcement, gaining 5.5% at midday, while the



S&P 500

was 0.2% lower and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

had gained 0.6%. U.S. certificates of deposit listed in the U.S. by Toyota rose 6.4%.

What investors want to see from GM in 2022 is more chips and more production.

In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and improved semiconductor supplies expected to increase our sales and market share, said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and chairman. from GM North America, in a company press release. We will also strengthen our leadership in the truck industry and begin our road to electric vehicle leadership in North America.

Investors also want to see progress electrifying its product line. CEO Mary Barra is expected to unveil an all-electric Chevy Silverado at the CES show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Investors will also want to see production of the Chevy Bolt resume this year. GM has recalled Bolt vehicles and halted production to fix a battery fault caused by a supplier in 2021.

GM delivered 25 Bolt EVs in the fourth quarter and 24,828 in 2021, up from 20,754 in 2020. GM also sells EVs in China through a joint venture.