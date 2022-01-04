Stock market today: Dow Jones hits new record, Nasdaq spills





Monday’s fairly broad market rally turned into a two-pronged move on Tuesday as economic data and rising interest rates triggered gains in cyclical stocks. The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers index for December fell 2.3 points to 58.7, well below estimates of 60.0 (anything above 50 represents expansion). However, Barclays economist Jonathan Millar saw in the numbers “a significant easing of supply pressures, which is an encouraging sign, as disruptions from the omicron variant are unlikely to be fully reflected in December.” Another rise in the 10-year Treasury also weighed on equities, which returned 1.68% to close on highs not seen since November. This has helped trigger cyclical sectors including finances (+ 2.6%), energy (+ 3.5%) and industrial (+ 2.0%), but this turned out to be a Technology (-1.1%) and consumer discretionary (-0.6%). “If this all sounds familiar to you, it’s because we’ve seen these bouts of Treasury volatility lead to massive stock market rotations for much of the past year,” said Michael Reinking, senior strategist of the Treasury. markets on the New York Stock Exchange. As for the main clues? Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. the Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.6% to easily rewrite the record book with a close at 36,799, while the S&P 500 Index dipped slightly from yesterday’s new high at 4,793. Nasdaq composite dipped, however, 1.3% to 15,622. Other stock market news today:

Small cap Russel 2000 jumped 1.1% to 2,268.

jumped 1.1% to 2,268. U.S. Crude Oil Futures rose 1.2% to $ 76.99 a barrel.

rose 1.2% to $ 76.99 a barrel. Gold Futures edged up 0.8% to $ 1,814.60 an ounce.

edged up 0.8% to $ 1,814.60 an ounce. Bitcoin tacked 0.8% to $ 46,256.15. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

tacked 0.8% to $ 46,256.15. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) Ford engine (F) stock jumped 11.8% after the Detroit-based automaker announced it would nearly double the annual production of its F-150 electric pickup by mid-2023. The company is expected to start taking orders for the pickup tomorrow, Jan.5.

(F) stock jumped 11.8% after the Detroit-based automaker announced it would nearly double the annual production of its F-150 electric pickup by mid-2023. The company is expected to start taking orders for the pickup tomorrow, Jan.5. Brother car manufacturer General Motors (GM) was another big driver today, jumping 7.5%. It came after GM said dealer inventories stood at 199,662 at the end of the fourth quarter, up 55% from a record low of 128,757 at the end of the third quarter. Nonetheless, CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson maintained a Hold rating on GM, stating that “we remain skeptical that GM’s new electric vehicle offerings will be as successful from a sales standpoint as those from competitors such as Ford and Tesla, noting that most models will not be available. market until 2023 or beyond. “ Buckle up, we could be on a bumpy ride The first rounds of 2022 could be a bit crazy, especially if you are overweight in a few sectors in particular. “Given the growing threat of the omicron variant and its potential impact on economic conditions and consumer behavior, the first quarter of 2022 will likely be characterized by the high volatility we have seen in the fourth quarter of 2021,” said David Keller, Chief Markets Strategist at StockCharts.com. “The S&P 500’s deepest pullback [in 2021] was only around 6%, while most years will see at least a withdrawal of more than 10%. Higher volatility also suggests a higher likelihood of deeper corrective phases, so 2022 could return to the normal routine of at least one larger pullback of more than 10%. I wouldn’t be surprised if this larger decline occurs in the first trimester. “ Two sectors stand out as particularly vulnerable given both their sensitivity to recent interest rate movements and their skyrocketing valuations: technology companies and consumer discretionary companies, which are the most expensive pockets of the markets on the market. basis of expected profits for the coming year. The latter is number one with a bullet, at a multiple of 31.1 versus 21.1 for the S&P 500. Prices this high can be a natural handicap against returns, especially in a volatile market. must therefore be particularly discriminating. when evaluating opportunities for the coming year. As we near the end of our sector-by-sector outlook, check out our latest: Top Consumer Discretionary Picks for 2022.

