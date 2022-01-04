When will Omicron peak? Chicago Top Doc Predictions – NBC Chicago

As omicron COVID cases continue to rise in Chicago and Illinois, bringing case levels to their highest level in the entire pandemic, many wonder when a peak will be reached.

Chicago’s top doctor offered him predictions based on data from around the world on Tuesday, but said, in short, “we don’t know when omicron will peak.”

“I’ve spoken to modelers and epidemiologists,” Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a press conference on Tuesday. “So in South Africa, which was the first place to really detect and see this huge surge of omicron, it took about four weeks for omicron to peak, and then a few more weeks for it to really come down. . ”

But, she noted, South Africa differs from many countries currently experiencing the outbreak “in several ways, including high infection rates, different vaccination rates, a much younger population with age. median under 30 ”.

“Just a different population overall,” Arwady said. “So at best, we’d probably be looking at a peak in the first half of January, let’s say.”

Arwady said Tuesday she was 85-90% convinced Chicago would experience a peak in omicron cases in January, but only 50% confident the peak will occur in the first half of the month.

She said the best indicator of what might happen here comes from observing trajectories in Europe, the UK and even New York.

“We are watching very closely what is happening in Europe and UK because after seeing this increase in southern Africa the next place we really saw an increase in omicron was in the UK, Europe. We haven’t clearly seen any sign of any decrease in these metrics yet. It’s always a bit tricky during the holidays, as testing is just disrupted in different ways. We have certainly seen signs of slowing the increase, which we’ve also seen here in Chicago, but I’ll feel more reassured when I start to see some of those numbers come down. “

Arwady said if the numbers started to drop in Europe over the next two weeks, or in New York City, she would expect Chicago to follow “a week or so later.”

“We will know a lot more in a week or so, I think especially looking towards Europe, but in the meantime, you know, now is the time to get vaccinated really really and especially to protect hospitals,” he said. she declared.

His predictions follow those of Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s senior medical adviser, who predicted on Wednesday that the latest wave could peak in the United States by the end of January.

“I imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus non-vaccination, that it will probably be more than a few weeks, probably by the end of January, I think,” he said. Fauci said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also said this week that she expects the omicron variant to peak certainly by mid-January, if not a little later. “

Currently, Chicago is reporting its highest case rate in the entire pandemic, with an average of 4,591 cases per day.

While she noted that the increase is in part due to an increase in testing during the holidays, many of which have been done at home or for children in schools, the city’s positivity rate stands at 23. , 6%, “the highest since the first wave of the pandemic.”

Intensive care unit hospitalizations are also on the rise, approaching levels reported in December 2020, but remaining below the peak of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the city had an average of 110 COVID hospitalizations per day.

“If we look at the hospitalizations, of course that’s what gives me pause, it’s what I’m watching most closely,” Arwady said. “The fact that we are seeing these high numbers of hospitalizations is the thing that makes me think the most.”

Arwady added that more than 90% of people hospitalized or in intensive care with COVID are not vaccinated.

It’s a trend seen statewide, which set a pandemic record for hospitalizations on Monday.

Governor JB Pritzker has previously called on hospitals to suspend elective and elective procedures in anticipation of more COVID-19 patients and to strengthen staff at vaccination centers.

Also starting Monday, the city of Chicago and the surrounding Cook County began requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines in indoor locations, including restaurants, gyms and museums.