Lesser-Known Asian Tech Makers Shine in 2021 Stock Market

Semiconductor equipment makers from Japan and China were among the biggest winners in the Asian stock market in 2021, doubling their valuation from the end of the previous year amid strong manufacturing demand high-tech.

After the Covid-induced stock market boom of 2020, which spawned top-flight digital companies, Asian stock markets had a relatively difficult year in 2021, with China’s regulatory crackdowns weighing on many of the most important stocks. of the country – and of the region. But global demand for chips has given some lesser-known companies a boost, with logistics and finance groups also expanding as the economy gradually recovers from the pandemic.

Nikkei Asia compared the changes in market capitalization of around 600 of the largest Asian companies that had a valuation of $ 10 billion or more at the end of 2020, based on QUICK-FactSet data as of December 21. About 50% of them have increased in value. , while the remaining 50 percent lost within 12 months.

Among the main winners was Japan’s Lasertec, whose market capitalization rose 162% during the year to 2.9 billion yen ($ 26 billion).

Lasertec is a niche player in the semiconductor industry, making an inspection device for photomasks – a tool for creating a circuit pattern on silicon wafers. The apparatus ensures that the patterns of the photomask are precise and flawless. A near-exclusive supplier of such devices for advanced EUV photomasks, Lasertec captured the attention of investors throughout the year.

Ranking of Asian listed companies in 2021



The state-backed Naura Technology Group, the country’s largest chip equipment maker, increased its market value by 103% to Rmb182 billion ($ 28 billion). In the first nine months of 2021, its net profit more than doubled over the year to reach 658 million Rmb.

Rival of Applied Materials in the United States and Tokyo Electron in Japan, Shenzhen-listed Naura raised Rmb 8.5 billion in November in a private placement to expand its production capacity and ” improve research and development. Such a move reflects President Xi Jinping’s call for high-tech self-sufficiency.

Besides semiconductor inventories, stable manufacturing demand in the recovery phase of Covid-19 has helped commodity-related inventories rise. Among the top 10 winners were Chinese shipping group Cosco Shipping Holdings, up 110%, and Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, up 83%.

Yet overall, Asian stocks underperformed global stocks in 2021. The benchmark MSCI All Country Asia fell 1% last year as of December 21, compared to a 17% increase in l MSCI All Country World Index.

Throughout 2021, “the most dominant local history for Asian stocks has been China, and it remains one,” said Chetan Seth, equity strategist at Nomura in Singapore. “Tightening macro and micro regulations has caused significant discomfort to equity investors and is the reason for China’s underperformance in 2021,” he said, referring to Beijing’s crackdown on the real estate sector and regulations on sectors such as education, e-commerce and fintech.

Thus, Chinese education companies were the biggest losers of the year. The market valuations of private tutoring companies Gaotu Techedu and TAL Education Group fell by 96% and 94% respectively. Tens of thousands of teachers have reportedly been made redundant after companies were forced to transform into non-profit entities as part of the government’s “double cut” policy to ease student workloads and reduce the burden on students. financial burden on their parents.

Top losers among Asian listed companies in 2021



China’s biggest tech companies – Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings – have both dropped the global top 10 market cap rankings, with their valuations falling 51% and 22% respectively in 2021.

They came under pressure primarily from two key laws that aimed to regulate monopoly companies and data security, in addition to further scrutiny by US officials amid geopolitical tensions with China. The stricter regulations are seen as a sign that Beijing is focusing more on hard technologies such as the semiconductor industry rather than the mainstream internet, said Dan Wang of Gavekal Research.

The biggest winner of 2021 turned out to be China Telecom, one of the three state-owned oligopolistic operators, which saw a market capitalization increase of 162% – but that comes with a serious stake. on guard.

The substantial jump in its market value is mainly due to the company’s re-listing in Shanghai in August, for which it had strong state support. The move came after China Telecom was forced to drop from New York’s list due to suspected ties to the Chinese military by US authorities.

Listing on the Mainland China Stock Exchanges is widely considered to be fundamentally different from listing in other markets, as Beijing restricts the free flow of equity investments with the rest of the world. This means that the pricing mechanism differs even for the same company traded on the mainland and elsewhere, such as in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Stock Connect China AH Premium Index, for example, which tracks the price differential of double-listed stocks, posted a premium of 47.1% over listed stocks on the mainland on December 24. As such, it’s difficult to say whether the sharp rise in China Telecom’s market capitalization reflects a fundamental shift in the company’s value.

As for digital stocks outside of China, Singapore Sea’s e-commerce and online gaming group, the biggest winner in Asia in 2020, continued to advance, but at a much slower pace of 24 hours. %, while South Korean Kakao rose 48%, suggesting investors still expect growth in digital services as the pandemic transforms lifestyles.

Meanwhile, the gradual resumption of the pandemic has helped financial stocks, as seen in markets like India. Shares of the government-owned State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial lender, rose 62 percent. It has a strong liability profile and the best operating metrics among public sector banks, which has helped its stocks outperform those of its peers.

Performance of the main Asian stock indices in 2021



With the economic recovery accelerating in recent months, the bank’s “overall strength in franchisee liability” and “decent provisioning coverage” should continue to work in its favor, the brokerage firm said. ICICI Direct in a November research note.

Bajaj Finserv, the financial services arm of India’s Bajaj group, rose in value by 78%. The company is active in retail financing, life insurance and general insurance. In August, he announced that the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, had given him its primary approval to sponsor a mutual fund. Analysts see the company’s broad distribution reach and focus on profitability as one of the reasons the stock was among the top picks last year.

On the other hand, signs of a recovery in Covid have left some companies facing reduced demand, especially manufacturers of health products. Among the year’s biggest losers in Asia were Malaysian Top Glove, the world’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves, and its local counterpart Hartalega. Their market values ​​fell 66% and 56%, respectively, in 2021.

Looking ahead, analysts say semiconductor and equipment manufacturers will continue to benefit from strong demand for chips for use in servers, reflecting a strong appetite for investment from cloud service providers such as than Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

“High-performance processors used in data centers will be in high demand,” said Hisashi Moriyama, analyst at JPMorgan, predicting another busy year for high-end chip foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is the leading company. most valuable of Asia.

Seth of Nomura said he was “quite constructive on Asian stocks in 2022”, although he noted that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the recent pivot of the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy would likely result in some volatility. during the first trimester.

Regarding China, Seth said its fiscal and monetary policies were becoming more favorable as authorities focused on supporting growth. “It will help Chinese stocks, and therefore Asia’s performance, as the region’s largest market,” he said.

Additional reporting by Mitsuru OBE in Tokyo, CK Tan in Shanghai, Kenji Kawase in Hong Kong and Kiran Sharma in New Delhi

A version of this article was first published by Nikkei Asia on December 27, 2021. © 2021 Nikkei Inc. All rights reserved

