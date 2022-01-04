By boosting infra projects, Irdai paves the way for sureties





Insurance companies can launch the long-awaited sureties now, securing payments in the event of default, thus giving a big boost to infrastructure projects in the country.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has unveiled the final guidelines, making it easier to launch various types of surety bonds in the country. The move comes after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways asked Irdai last year to examine the possibility of offering bonds through general insurance companies. The government has planned investments worth Rs 7 trillion for infrastructure projects to be spent over the next 2-3 years. A bond is provided by the insurance company on behalf of the contractor to the entity awarding the project. When a principal breaks the terms of a surety, the injured party can make a claim against the surety to recover losses. It can effectively replace the bank guarantee system, issued by banks for projects, and help reduce risks due to cost overruns, project delays and poor performance of contracts, experts said. The regulator said the premium charged for all surety insurance policies written in a fiscal year, including any payments due in subsequent years for those policies, should not exceed 10 percent of the premium. Total gross subscribed this year, subject to a maximum of Rs 500 crore. According to Irdai, insurers can issue contractual obligations, which provide guarantees to the public entity, developers, sub-contractors and suppliers that the contractor will fulfill his contractual obligations when carrying out the project. Contractual bonds may include: bid bonds, performance bonds, prepayment bonds and holdbacks. Bid bonds provide financial protection to a creditor if a bidder is awarded a contract in accordance with the tender documents, but does not sign the contract and provide the required performance and payment bonds, a he declared. Performance bonds ensure that the obligee will be protected if the principal or contractor fails to perform the bonded contract. If the creditor declares the principal or contractor to be in default and terminates the contract, they can ask the surety to fulfill the surety obligations under the bond, the regulator said. Insurers can work with banks or NBFCs to share risk information, technical expertise to monitor projects and cash flow, among other aspects, he said. The warranty limit must not exceed 30 percent of the contract value. Surety insurance contracts should only be issued for specific projects and not for multiple projects. The current legal / regulatory framework for insurance does not allow the subscription of bonds guaranteeing performance and offering guarantees because they are financial instruments and not conventional insurance products. Inspired by a proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the insurance regulator Irdai formed a group under the leadership of G Srinivasan, director of the National Insurance Academy, to assess the suitability of the Indian insurance industry or any other sector to offer surety bonds for the road. contracts. Vikash Khandelwal, CEO of Eqaro Guarantees, said: “The standards will help regulate and develop surety as a business in India, which is otherwise an accepted standard in Western countries.

