Daily stock market review of January 4, 2022





The MSE stock price index extended yesterday’s drop a further 0.41% to 3,872.279 points, with declines in BOV, HSBC and RS2 common stocks outweighing gains in four other stocks. Meanwhile, GO remained unchanged as overall business activity improved significantly to € 0.37 million. MedservRegis plc jumped 7.7% to € 0.70 on five trades totaling 50,000 shares. Today, Medserv announced that it has won a contract with a new customer, Dubai Petroleum, to provide custom machining services. These services are to be performed from METS facilities located in the United Arab Emirates. The contract entered into force on December 1, 2021 for a three-year term with an option for Dubai Petroleum to extend the term for another two years. In the technology segment, BMIT Technologies plc rose 2.5% to € 0.49 on increased activity totaling 290,685 shares, accounting for almost 40% of the total value of shares traded today. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc rose 0.6% to € 8.10 on two trades totaling 593 shares. Preferred shares of RS2 Software plc climbed 3% to reach the level of € 1.70 on 5,000 shares. In contrast, ordinary shares fell 1.1% to € 1.72 on a single transaction of 11,500 shares. Bank of Valletta plc was the worst performing stock at the moment, falling almost 4% to € 0.865 on five trades totaling 50,501 stocks. Subject to regulatory approval, shareholders at market close on January 11 will be entitled to an interim net dividend of € 0.01716 per share which will be paid on January 28. Also in the retail banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc eased 0.5% to € 0.915 after partially recovering from an intraday low of € 0.89. A total of 88,101 shares changed hands. GO plc traded flat at the € 3.26 level on four trades totaling 11,448 shares. The RF MGS index fell for the third consecutive session, losing another 0.07% to 1,072.737 points. Investor confidence continued to improve following strong retail sales and employment data in Germany. Elsewhere, OPEC + has agreed to continue increasing oil production following pressure from the United States to increase supply. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information in this document is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Equity markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. A previous performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and member of the Malta Stock Exchange. Independent journalism costs money. Times of Malta support for the price of a coffee. Support us

