Stock Market Today: The Dow Jones and S&P 500 Open New Manufacturing Data Record; Apple hits $ 3 trillion cap | national
Stock market today Mid-morning updates
Tuesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 140 points. It comes as global markets rallied, adding to Monday’s rise. Energy stocks and the economic recovery were among the winners today. For example, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stocks are up over 6.46% today as crude prices have risen and Morgan stanley (NYSE: MS) modernized the oil services company.
Subsequently, investor confidence in the markets appears unwavering, even though the United States yesterday reported a record high of more than one million new infections. Automotive titan Ford (NYSE: F) was reported as one of the biggest growth stocks in the auto industry in 2021, jumping around 140% last year. Investors appear to have rewarded the new leadership of automotive veteran Jim Farley, who took the helm in October 2020. Notable accomplishments under Farley include the Ford + restructuring plan.
Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, the shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are up 0.27% on Tuesday while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was down 0.35%. Home deposit (NYSE: HD) is trading higher at 0.21% while Nike (NYSE: NO) is also up 0.67%
Actions of the electric vehicle (EV) leader You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) were down 0.39% on Tuesday. Rival EV companies love Rivien (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up 0.83% today. Lucid group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down 1.61%. In addition, the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles like Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Engines (NYSE: XPEV) are down after recovering from yesterday’s heavy deliveries.
Manufacturing and Labor Data Department Report
Investors can finally assess key economic data on manufacturing and labor today, as it continues to provide insight into the economic recovery from the coronavirus. This data will include the latest information on the latest Department of Labor vacancies and the Manufacturing PMI.
Plunging, job vacancies reached 10.6 million in November, remaining near an all-time high amid the pandemic. That figure is slightly lower than October’s 11.033 million, based on governments’ first estimate for the month. In contrast, economists were looking for job openings to reach 11.079 million in November, according to Bloomberg data.
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector increased in December, with the overall economy reaching a 19th consecutive month of growth, according to country procurement officials in the latest Manufacturing ISM Business Report. The December manufacturing PMI recorded 58.7%, down 2.4 percentage points from the November reading of 61.1%.
Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields
Following the stock Exchange At the opening Tuesday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 traded 0.77% and 0.27% higher, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is down 0.50%. Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco Trust QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.46% on Tuesday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 0.33%.
Markets also rebounded on Treasury yields on Monday. In detail, yields on US government bonds rose on Monday to their highest levels since November to start 2022. Returning traders may continue to bet that the Omicron variant will not change central bank policy. for the coming months. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield ended Monday’s session at 1.628%, according to Tradeweb.
Ford Doubles F-150 EV Production Targets to Meet Growing Demand;
As existing EV players grab the headlines with solid delivery numbers, investors may want to take note of emerging names. Among those names is now the automotive titan Ford. Notably, Ford customers and consumer markets in general appear to be receiving the company’s transition to electric vehicles well. So much so that Ford plans to almost double the production of its next F-150 electric truck in the face of growing demand.
Overall, this is the current timeline of Ford’s production plans. So far, the company has been looking to manufacture 15,000 trucks in 2022, 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024. However, thanks to the overwhelmingly positive response to its new electric vehicle, the company closed its reservations in December. . With the latest initiative, it now aims to increase its annual production capacity to 150,000 F-150 trucks by mid-2023.
Above all, some would say that Ford’s pace of expansion is rather impressive. Likewise, the company’s shares are currently leading the automotive pack in the stock market. Simply put, F stock is among the fastest growing auto stocks throughout 2021. This is evident as it has soared 140% throughout the year. According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones, 2021 has truly been a watershed year for Ford, the most strategically important year for the company since the financial crisis. As a result, F-stock appears to be in the spotlight today with gains of 6.29% since today’s opening bell.
Apple exceeds market capitalization by $ 3 trillion; What’s in stock for this this year
It wouldn’t surprise me to see Apple gaining ground in the stock market today. For the most part, this is likely due to the hype surrounding the company’s latest achievement. That is, it is the first publicly traded company to achieve a market capitalization of $ 3 trillion. In detail, AAPL stock hit an intraday high of 182.88 during yesterday’s trading session. As a result, the company’s market capitalization briefly exceeded the $ 3 trillion mark. Today, AAPL stock is currently up 0.27% and is currently trading at $ 182.62 apiece.
Overall, this all serves to highlight Apple’s immense growth capabilities. For reference, the company crossed the $ 2 trillion valuation mark less than two years ago. Ideally, as consumers at all levels continue to flock to Apple, so could investors for AAPL stocks. In fact, analysts now believe the company’s wireless headphones, the AirPods, remain popular offerings in the market today. Namely, Apple is said to have sold 27 million pairs of its latest generation AirPods over the holiday season. That brings his total for the quarter to $ 90 million. Not to mention Apple’s continued efforts to further refine its operations and improve its margins.
All of this, alongside Apple’s supposed plans in the driverless vehicle and virtual reality markets, gives investors something to digest. Either way, the company doesn’t seem to intend to slow down any time soon. Overall, AAPL stock is hovering around its all-time high and is likely attracting investor interest today.
