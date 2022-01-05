Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (21,236.52, up 13.68 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up $ 2.37, or 2.4 percent, to $ 99.35 on 19.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,236.52, up 13.68 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up $ 2.37, or 2.4 percent, to $ 99.35 on 19.9 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 59.73 on 14.4 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up $ 1.30, or 1.5%, to $ 90.85 on 10.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 79 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $ 24.90 on 8.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 1.50, or 4.7 percent, to $ 33.15 on 7.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 77 cents, or five percent, to $ 16.28 on 6.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Nutrien Ltée (TSX: NTR). Down $ 3.83 or four percent to $ 91.25. The boss of the fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. resigned after less than nine months of employment. Nutrien, headquartered in Saskatoon, said in a press release Tuesday that Mayo Schmidt has resigned as president and chief executive officer and also resigned from the company’s board of directors. In an email, Nutrien spokesperson Megan Fielding said the company couldn’t comment on the reason for Schmidt’s departure because “there are legal constraints on what we can say.” Ken Seitz, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Nutrien’s potash business, has been appointed interim chief executive officer. Seitz, who joined Nutrien in 2019, is also a former CEO of Canpotex, one of the world’s largest potash suppliers. Schmidt was appointed CEO of Nutrien in April 2021, replacing outgoing CEO Chuck Magro. Schmidt joined the company’s board of directors in 2012 and served as chairman from May 2019 until he was appointed CEO. Schmidt’s departure comes at a time when Nutrien is doing well against a backdrop of high crop prices and strong global demand for fertilizers. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Up to five cents to $ 11.87. U.S. judge clears class action lawsuit claiming BlackBerry Ltd. defrauded investors by misleading them about the success of its BB10 devices. New York Judge Colleen McMahon this week ruled the case against Waterloo, Ontario. tech firm by buyers of BlackBerry common stock may head to trial, likely in September or October. Leading plaintiffs Todd Cox and Mary Dinzik filed the class action lawsuit in 2013, claiming that BlackBerry had made “pink” public statements that hid a “much less rosy truth” about their products. The complainants further allege that BlackBerry prematurely recognized revenue for BB10 devices in order to maintain its inflated inventory. BlackBerry dismissed several of the complainants’ claims and requested their dismissal because it alleged that the complainants did not raise any issues of fact that could be tried during the period covered by the case. McMahon dismissed several of the plaintiffs’ claims due to the time that had elapsed since shareholders objected, but found that genuine issues of material fact remained in dispute, so other claims may be processed. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN). Up $ 1.71 or 5.4% to $ 33.39. Ag Growth International Inc. says it has signed an agreement to buy Eastern Fabricators, a manufacturer of stainless steel equipment for food processors. Under the agreement, AGI agreed to pay $ 29.25 million, plus up to an additional $ 15.75 million as a top-up based on the achievement of certain financial goals. Eastern has two facilities in Prince Edward Island and one in Ontario. AGI Managing Director Tim Close says Eastern brings a talented team as well as products, services, manufacturing capability and most importantly, relationships with market-leading customers. The company says the transaction will be funded primarily by its senior credit facilities. AGI is a producer of seeds, fertilizers, grains, animal feed and food processing systems. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sasktoday.ca/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4921678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos