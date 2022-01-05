US stocks end mixed as Dow Jones hits another record high as Nasdaq drops more than 1%





New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2021. Wang Ying / Xinhua via Getty Images US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P hitting a new high as the Nasdaq slipped.

Activity in the manufacturing sector increased in December, although less than expected, according to the ISM report.

At the same time, a record 4.5 million Americans resigned in November, according to the latest release from JOLTS.

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new high while the Nasdaq Composite fell. The Dow Jones gained over 200 points to close a new record. The tech-rich Nasdaq was dragged down more than 1% by Zoom and Tesla. The second trading day of 2022 officially marks the end of the so-called Santa Claus rally on the stock exchange. Here's where the U.S. indices were at the 4 p.m. ET close on Tuesday: Data released Tuesday showed contrasting glimpses of the health of the US economy. Activity in the manufacturing sector increased in December, but less than expected, according to the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report. At the same time, a record 4.5 million Americans quit their job in november, according tolast Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released. "Risk appetite collapsed after weaker-than-expected ISM manufacturing report and JOLTS job postings suggest wages will need to rise," said Edward Moya, senior equity analyst at Oanda, in a Tuesday note. He added that the so-called big resignation made it difficult for the Federal Reserve to recover jobs lost during the pandemic. As such, investors will be keeping an eye on the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which are scheduled for release on Wednesday. Markets expect the Fed to start rising in March or May. Still, Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel believes U.S. stocks will continue to rise in 2022 even as the Fed hikes interest rates to around 2% to curb inflation. Starting off from the impressive 27% gain of 2021, the S&P 500 continues to rise to launch 2022 despite a record number of new COVID-19 cases. Daily cases reported in the United States exceeded on Monday 1 million for the first time in part because of the more contagious Omicron variant. In the United States, researchers from Columbia University valued that the country could experience a peak in infections by January 9. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.659% from 1.628% on Monday as investors flocked to equities and bet on a tightening of the Fed's monetary policy this year. Bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Oil prices surged after OPEC and its non-member allies agreed, as planned, to modestly increase oil production in February by an additional 400,000 barrels per day next. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.45% to $ 77.18 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose 1.47% to $ 80.14 a barrel. Gold rose 0.56% to $ 1,814.04 an ounce.

