Asian equities mixed, oil gains after rally on Wall Street | Nation and world

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday, as concerns in the region over the omicron variant of the coronavirus dampened market optimism sparked by a rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 29,278.31 as markets reopened after the New Year’s holidays. Among the winners were Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to announce the opening of trade for 2022. At the smaller stock exchange in Osaka, western Japan, women perpetuated the tradition of attending the opening ceremony of the year in colorful kimono.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 jumped 1.7% to 7,570.00. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,979.23. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 23,206.26. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.4% to 3,627.10.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have been lower in Asia than in the United States and parts of Europe. But concerns are growing about an inevitable increase with reported detections of faster spreading omicron.

While sentiments may try to take advantage of Wall Street optimism, market participants have generally been more cautious about taking more risk in the region, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Some experts say the Japanese economy will recover this year, while others are more pessimistic, pointing to long-term social causes that have held back innovation in the world’s third-largest economy for years, even before COVID-19. don’t knock.

Wall Street got off to a good start in 2022 with more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,796.56 and the Dow ended up 0.7% to 36,585.06. Both indices eclipsed the records they set last Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.2% to 15,832.80.

Small business shares also rose. The Russell 2000 gained 1.2% to 2,272.56.

Tech stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a large chunk of the gains. Apple rose 2.5%, closing just before becoming the first company to reach a market cap of $ 3 trillion. He traded briefly above that level during the day.

Tesla jumped 13.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021.

Bond yields have increased significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.64% from 1.51% on Friday. This has helped push up shares of banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America rose 3.8%.

The market’s strong start to 2022 follows another record year for stocks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed 2021 with a gain of 26.9%, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. This is almost as much as the benchmark gained in 2019.

Latest S&P 500 milestones, following 70 records set last year, a sign investors remain bullish on stocks, despite recent spike in COVID-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus and expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates this year to fight rising inflation.

This has been going on for months and months. We have reached historic highs and continue to reach them, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. When you still have a low interest rate environment, what we do, at least for now, (stocks) is the place to be.

As the strength of tech companies pushed the S&P 500 higher as a whole on Monday, the number of stocks in the index that rose was about equal to that of the declines.

Healthcare companies fell widely and controlled gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer lost 4.1% despite news that the United States extended use of its COVID-19 booster injections for children from 12 years old.

Industrials also fell. Union Pacific, a rail operator, slipped 1.7%.

Investors have several key economic data to look forward to in the first week of the New Year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the service sector on Thursday.

An important event on the US economic calendar this week is the Department of Labor’s employment report on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 26 cents to $ 76.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 87 cents to $ 76.08 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 35 cents to $ 79.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose from 115.31 yen to 115.74 Japanese yen. The euro cost $ 1.1302 from $ 1.1296.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.