Fertilizer producer Nutrien changes CEO again despite strong earnings





Jan. 4 (Reuters) – Canadian company Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, so even as the company rakes in solid profits. Nutrien said in a statement that he had appointed Ken Seitz, the head of his potash company, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt resigned as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt’s departure, and spokeswoman Megan Fielding said there are “legal constraints” on what Nutrien can say about it. Fielding said the change in leadership will not affect Nutrien’s strategy. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It’s very puzzling to me,” said Brian Madden, senior vice president at Goodreid Investment Counsel, a shareholder of Nutrien. “It looks like lightning strikes twice in the same spot to see two peculiar, abrupt transitions in the span of a year.” Soaring potash fertilizer prices, driven by growing demand and supply issues from Nutrien’s competitors, weighed on the company’s profits. Its third quarter net profit was the highest for this period in the company’s four-year history, since its inception from the acquisition of Potash Corp by Agrium. Under Schmidt and Seitz, Nutrien boosted potash sales and was looking at restarting unused mine capacity to further increase production to take advantage of high prices. Shares of Nutrien listed in the United States fell 3.8%. The change has raised questions among investors about the dysfunction and strategy of the company’s senior management, said Ben Isaacson, an analyst at Scotiabank. Nutrien’s board is chaired by Russ Girling, former CEO of pipeline company TC Energy (TRP.TO) and also includes former Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) CEO Aaron Regent. Schmidt, the former chairman of Nutrien, took over as CEO in April, replacing Chuck Magro. Schmidt did not respond to requests for comment. Seitz joined Nutrien as executive vice president in charge of potash operations in 2019. He previously headed Canpotex, a potash export company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic Co (MOS.N). Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/canadas-nutrien-names-interim-ceo-top-boss-schmidt-steps-down-2022-01-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos