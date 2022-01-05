Freefalling tech stocks weigh on S&P 500 even as Dow gains





A drop in tech stocks left the S&P 500 down slightly on Wall Street on Tuesday, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked another all-time high.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, while the highly technical Nasdaq composite fell 1.3% after a choppy trading day. The Dow Jones rose 0.6%, in part due to strong gains from Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase, which rose 5.4% and 3.8% respectively.

Banks were among the biggest winners as bond yields rose, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.65% from 1.63% on Monday night. The yield was 1.51% on Friday. When investors sell bonds, their prices go down and their yields go up. Over 65% of S&P 500 stocks rose. Still, the fall in tech stocks, which are the most weighted sector in the benchmark, left the S&P 500 in the red. Microsoft fell 1.7%, Apple slipped 1.3%, and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.8%. Interest rate sensitive sectors are on the rise and these long term growth sectors are on the decline today; not surprisingly, given the two-day move in the 10-year Treasury, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. You see investors factor in fairly strong growth in inflation expectations going forward, or at least 2022. The S&P 500 lost 3.02 points to 4,793.54. The Nasdaq slipped 210.08 points to 15,622.72. The Dow Jones gained 214.59 points to 36,799.65. Small business stocks lost some ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 3.68 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.87. Stocks got off to a good start to 2022 on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow reaching new highs. A mix of economic data and quarterly corporate earnings reports should give investors a glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the persistent rise in inflation on businesses and consumers. The job market will be a priority for investors, starting with the Labor Ministry’s employment report for December, which will be released on Friday. The agencies’ monthly job openings and workforce turnover survey on Tuesday showed that a record 4.5 million U.S. workers left their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and further proof that the U.S. labor market is rebounding strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. The markets will try to watch throughout the year, said Brad McMillan, investment manager for the Commonwealth Financial Network. Right now, the markets are cautiously confident. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries plan to stick to their roadmap to slowly restore production cuts made at the height of the pandemic, including adding 400,000 barrels a day in February. Some sectors of the economy are still struggling, especially with supply chain issues. Growth in the manufacturing sector slowed in December to an 11-month low, according to the Institute for Supply Management, a professional group of purchasing managers. The organization will release its December report for the services sector on Thursday. Investors are also awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting in December, due for release on Wednesday. The central bank plans to accelerate the withdrawal of its support to the markets and the economy in the face of rising inflation. It will accelerate its withdrawal from bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low, and investors are watching the Fed closely for any signals on when it will possibly raise its benchmark interest rate. The big question is how concerned the Fed is about inflation, McMillan said. Were really close to seeing how the Fed would go and the minutes will be informative on that. Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Conagra released their latest quarterly results on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/article/Asian-shares-mostly-higher-after-Wall-Street-rally-16747531.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos