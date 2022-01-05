Business
Federal government weighs fines after passengers ditch their masks on Sunwing flight to Mexico
Federal ministers have called for an investigation into reports of “unacceptable” behavior on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico.
Videos from the December 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers wearing no masks as they congregate nearby, singing and dancing in the aisle and on the seats.
Read more:
Flight attendants face increased anger from passengers, often over wearing masks: union
In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to have passed among the passengers, and later a woman appears to be smoking an electronic cigarette on the plane.
According to reports, the plane had been chartered and some of the passengers were members of the Quebec reality TV show cast.
“I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter,” Alghabra wrote in a Twitter post. “We must take the risks of COVID seriously!
In a joint statement Tuesday in Alghabra, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said that if Transport Canada determines that there has been non-compliance with regulations and requirements, fines of up to $ 5,000 per violation could be imposed on passengers. .
“By endangering the lives of others and causing damage, a traveler can face up to three years in prison and / or up to $ 1 million in fines,” the ministers said.
Rena Kisfalvi, president of the local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents approximately 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, also called the behavior of the passengers “unacceptable” and expressed her sympathy for the crew of the Cancun flight. .
“There comes a time when if you lose control you can’t get it back sometimes,” she said in a phone interview.
Compliance with mask rules has been a “massive problem” over the past year that has “caused a tremendous amount of aggressive behavior” from passengers towards cabin crew, she said.
Trending Stories
Ontario Reports 11,352 New COVID Cases, With 1,290 Inpatients
Ontario Moves Schools to Online Learning, Bans Indoor Dining, Releases New COVID Capacity Restrictions
“I don’t know where Transport Canada is on this. Why haven’t you done more? Kisfalvi asked, around the same time Alghabra posted her post on Twitter.
“These passengers who do not comply, are they billed? Will they be denied boarding in the future? Are they placed on a no-fly list? Maybe we as a government need to take this step to show the traveling public, “Look, we’re serious here. “
Sunwing said in an emailed statement that the behavior of passengers on the private charter flight “was unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.”
He said his security department investigated and the company reported the incident to Transport Canada.
The airline said it had provided the group leader with conditions to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on the return flight to Montreal, scheduled for Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, the group did not agree to all of the terms. As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group’s refusal to agree to all the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight, ”the Sunwing statement read.
“We regret any inconvenience to passengers. “
On Instagram, the 111 Private Club took credit for the flight, describing the all-inclusive New Years trip to Mexico it hosted as the “best event of the year.” He posted a screenshot of a newspaper article on the flight with the caption “we made the news”.
James William Awad, who operates 111 Private Club, did not respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook. A message sent to the Private Club 111 account has not received a response either.
– with Global News files
See the link »
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8488036/sunwing-flight-montreal-cancun-maskless-passengers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]