Federal government weighs fines after passengers ditch their masks on Sunwing flight to Mexico

Federal ministers have called for an investigation into reports of “unacceptable” behavior on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico.

Videos from the December 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers wearing no masks as they congregate nearby, singing and dancing in the aisle and on the seats.

In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to have passed among the passengers, and later a woman appears to be smoking an electronic cigarette on the plane.

According to reports, the plane had been chartered and some of the passengers were members of the Quebec reality TV show cast.

“I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter,” Alghabra wrote in a Twitter post. “We must take the risks of COVID seriously!

In a joint statement Tuesday in Alghabra, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said that if Transport Canada determines that there has been non-compliance with regulations and requirements, fines of up to $ 5,000 per violation could be imposed on passengers. .

“By endangering the lives of others and causing damage, a traveler can face up to three years in prison and / or up to $ 1 million in fines,” the ministers said.

Rena Kisfalvi, president of the local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents approximately 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, also called the behavior of the passengers “unacceptable” and expressed her sympathy for the crew of the Cancun flight. .

“There comes a time when if you lose control you can’t get it back sometimes,” she said in a phone interview.

Compliance with mask rules has been a “massive problem” over the past year that has “caused a tremendous amount of aggressive behavior” from passengers towards cabin crew, she said.

“I don’t know where Transport Canada is on this. Why haven’t you done more? Kisfalvi asked, around the same time Alghabra posted her post on Twitter.

In case you were wondering why Sunwing is all the rage No, he hasn’t gone bankrupt (yet). The moron influencers in Quebec have decided to turn a plane bound for Cancun into their own personal nightclub. pic.twitter.com/MoBw6avICn – Vince (@VinceSaysStuff) January 4, 2022

“These passengers who do not comply, are they billed? Will they be denied boarding in the future? Are they placed on a no-fly list? Maybe we as a government need to take this step to show the traveling public, “Look, we’re serious here. “

Sunwing said in an emailed statement that the behavior of passengers on the private charter flight “was unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.”

He said his security department investigated and the company reported the incident to Transport Canada.

The airline said it had provided the group leader with conditions to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on the return flight to Montreal, scheduled for Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the group did not agree to all of the terms. As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group’s refusal to agree to all the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight, ”the Sunwing statement read.

“We regret any inconvenience to passengers. “

I’m sorry for the Sunwing crew who had to work that New Years flight which was picked up by a bunch of rowdy “influencers” who wanted to party all the way to Cancun. https://t.co/Bt3j0aZmrt #to travel pic.twitter.com/V6LT8mNAZl – Mark Stachiew (@MarkStachiew) January 4, 2022

On Instagram, the 111 Private Club took credit for the flight, describing the all-inclusive New Years trip to Mexico it hosted as the “best event of the year.” He posted a screenshot of a newspaper article on the flight with the caption “we made the news”.

James William Awad, who operates 111 Private Club, did not respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook. A message sent to the Private Club 111 account has not received a response either.

Quebec influencers risk dirty fines and be banned from airlines after breaking aviation rules during a big party that was draped on a flight to Cancn. #covid #polqc Extract from the party below https://t.co/nGfRjY8uOj pic.twitter.com/kBzZwfp4EQ – Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

– with Global News files

