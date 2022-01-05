Dow Jones index ends at record high as rising yields hit high-tech Nasdaq in choppy trading





The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at a new high on Tuesday, scoring consecutive record-breaking closes in the first week of 2022, even as the broader market fell under pressure amid the further sell-off of government debt that made increase long-term returns and lower interest rate sensitive technology stocks.

On Monday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2%, to close just over 1% of record territory.

What drove the markets? Stocks started the session with gains, but major benchmarks ended mixed after consumer discretionary SP500.25,

-0.67%

and technology sectors SP500.45,

-1.14%

came under selling pressure as Treasury yields climbed. Growth-oriented sectors are considered to be more sensitive to rising rates. It’s not a quiet day where everything is moving in some way, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Technology is really taking over because of the higher returns, he said, while financials and banks are generally doing very, very well. The information technology sector of the S&P 500 closed down 1.1% on Tuesday, while the financial index sector SP500EW.40,

+ 2.34%

rose 2.6%, according to FactSet. Investors are focusing on the Federal Reserve and the prospect of rate hikes that are expected to start as early as March. The prospect of a rate hike, however, is the main positive driver for the S&P 500, said Colin Stewart, head of the Americas at Quant Insight. Rather than a negative signal, investors see the possibility of a rate hike as the right thing to do and maybe even the right time, Stewart said in a telephone interview. Investors appear confident COVID-19 will subside over the next six to nine months, as rate hikes help quell inflationary pressures. Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkarisa said on Tuesday inflation rose higher and lasted longer than expected. Additionally, in a separate essay posted on its regional banks’ website, Kashkari said that at the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting in December, it had planned two rate hikes in 2022. The FOMC is coming together. will then meet on January 25 and 26. The economy remains healthy and rate hikes are part of the normal market cycle, LPL Detrick said. Were more mid-cycle, he said, adding that higher rates made sense this year with more volatility. Meanwhile, an accumulation of defensive positioning by investors in the run-up to the December Fed meeting, when policymakers agreed to speed up the process of liquidating its monthly asset purchases, perhaps left defensive sectors like utilities SP500.55,

-0.32% ,

basic consumption SP500.30,

+ 0.47%

and health care SP500.35,

-1.38%

wealthy relative to their cyclical peers, said Stewart. The energy sector SP500.10,

+ 3.46%

led the way higher on Tuesday, closing up 3.5% as Brent BRN00 crude,

-0.23% ,

the global benchmark, was trading above $ 80 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its OPEC + allies stuck to a plan to gradually increase production to 400,000 barrels a day next month. Investors continue to allay concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Infections have increased, with the United States registering 1,083,948 cases on Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than double the previous record of 486,428 set four days ago. Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases have reached an average of 97,855 days over seven days, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. cited by the Wall Street Journal. That’s up 41% in the past two weeks, but below the pandemic peak of 137,510 seen on January 10, 2021 and a lower peak of 102,967 seen on September 4, 2021, in the midst of the outbreak. of the delta variant of the coronavirus. While the rapid spread of omicron has been surprising, the market remains optimistic that the United States now has tools beyond severe lockdowns to deal with the virus, including COVID vaccines and treatments. 19, said Tom Mantione, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management, by phone Tuesday. He told industrialists SP500EW.20,

+1.86%

recovered on Tuesday after new economic data showed manufacturing continued to expand, even though the reading was slightly below expectations. The Institute for Supply Management said its December manufacturing index fell to an 11-month low of 58.7%, from 61.1% in November. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 60%. A figure above 50% indicates an expansion of the activity. Meanwhile, the number of Americans leaving their jobs increased by 370,000 to a record 4.5 million in November. The quit rate rose to 3% from 2.8% in October, which is also a previous record. At the same time, job vacancies fell from 529,000 to 10.6 million on the last day of November, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Which companies were the center of attention? Actions of Ford Motor Co.

F,

+ 11.67%

jumped 11.7%, hitting a 21-year high, after the automaker announced plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Mich. plant to 150,000 trucks per year to meet growing customer demand.

General Motors Co.

DG,

+ 7.47%

said the semiconductor supply issues that plagued the auto industry improved in the fourth quarter. The company said it delivered 440,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 43% from a year ago, when quarterly retail sales were the best in 13 years. Dealer inventories, including vehicles in transit en route to dealers, stood at 199,662 at the end of the fourth quarter, up 55% from a record low of 128,757 at the end of the third quarter. GM shares rose 7.5%.

AAPL,

-1.27%

shares fell 1.3%, after briefly crossing the threshold on Monday required for the company to reach a market value of $ 3 trillion. How did the other assets behave? The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.650%

rose 3.8 basis points to 1.666%, the highest since Oct. 21 based on 3 p.m. EST levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The yields and prices of debt move opposite each other.

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.01%

was up 0.1%.

GC00 gold futures,

+ 0.03%

settled higher, with the February contract increasing $ 14.50, or 0.8%, to close at $ 1,814.60 an ounce on Comex.West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery CLG22,

-0.26% ,

the US benchmark index rose 91 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Bitcoin BTCUSD,

+ 0.21%

was up about 0.1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

+ 0.82%

the index closed 0.8% higher, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX,

+1.63%

jumped 1.6%.

Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,

-0.81%

fell 0.2%, while the Hang Seng HSI index,

-0.85%

edged up 0.1% in Hong Kong and Japan Nikkei 225 NIK,

+ 0.02%

increased by 1.8%.

