All About Stock Exchange Retail Ownership

Individual or retail ownership of stocks and the share of volume traded in the secondary market is on the rise. This is a positive development as more and more people are participating in the growth of India’s economy and business sector. We will look at the major trends in the ownership model over a long period of time. The NSE does a quarterly study of the ownership model, which is the source of our data.

We’ll start with data for the quarter ended December 2019, as that was just before the severe market correction in the January to March 2020 quarter, and the tremendous rally that followed. Based on total market capitalization (i.e. based on total market capitalization relative to free float stocks), in the universe of NSE-listed stocks, individual ownership was 8.4% of market capitalization total. As a number, 8.4% may seem lower, but that’s the nature of stock market ownership.

At the end of December 2019, Indian promoters held most of it (32.2%) followed by foreign promoters (9.8%), i.e. 40% of holding promoters. Foreign institutional investors held 22.2% and the other main owners were government (8.2%), mutual funds (7.8%), banks, FIs and insurance companies (5, 4%) and non-promoter companies (3.5%). To look at the movement of retail stock market holding, at the end of the worrying correction from January to March 2020, it remained at 8.4% at the end of March 2020. That is, people have stoically underwent correction. The number of retail business owners has grown steadily and stood at 9.3% at the end of September 2021, the latest data point available. It’s not just about stock ownership, there are other indicators of the extent of retailer ownership. In September 2021, the number of active investor deposit accounts with CDSL (Central Depository Services Ltd) and NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd) was 70 million.

As an indication, in 2012 it was 20 million and in December 2020 it was 50 million. New additions of demat investor accounts, to more than 14 million in 2020-2021, against less than 5 million in 2019-20. In the first half of FY22, the number of new demat accounts at around 15 million, is already more than the whole of FY21.

Pure numbers are an indicator of the extent of retailer involvement. And that’s not all, we will now look at the participation of the retail trade in the turnover of NSEs in the spot market. What we have just called detail, in the turnover data, has been defined as individual investors, that is, domestic investors, NRIs, individual companies and HUFs. This segment is the largest contributor to volumes traded on the spot market. In 2015-16, the contribution of this sector to the turnover traded on the market was 33%. In 2020-2021, it rose to 45%. The other major contributors to the volume traded are owner traders with 25%, FIIs with 11.5% and national institutions with 7.5%. In 2021-2022, the share of retail businesses was slightly attenuated to 43.2%, but still well above 27% of accessories businesses and 11% of FIIs.

If we look at a longer story, stock ownership by retail was higher. In 2002, retail business ownership represented approximately 18% of total market capitalization. However, the ensuing decline, reaching the previously mentioned low of 8.4%, is not in itself a decline. The participation of promoters, including foreign promoters and the government, was around 35% in 2002, and has increased to around 50% today. Ownership of FII, from around 8% of total market capitalization in 2002, has grown to over 20% today. Therefore, on a relative basis, due to the increase in ownership by two main segments, there has been a contraction in retail ownership in percentage terms. The latest increase in individual ownership, from 8.4% to 9.3% mentioned above, is accompanied by that of developers and foreign investors.

Net-net, the increased participation of individual investors in the stock market is an encouraging sign. Ownership and volume traded are not a closed circle of the big boys. The investor base, from a corporate macro perspective, is all the more diverse. From an investor perspective, building long-term wealth through portfolio allocation to stocks is used by just as many investors.

The figures mentioned here are for the direct route, apart from the indirect routes for OPCs, PMSs and AIFs. However, a word to note for first generation stock market investors, people who started participating in the rally from 2020. Unless you’re in the thick of it, this is not a casino for you. earn money fast. This is an avenue for creating long-term wealth through the appropriation of quality promoters.

Joydeep Sen is a business trainer and author.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.