Sensex Today: Live Stock Exchange Updates: Traders Record Profits on Computer Stocks. Most other sector indices in green. Bajaj twins jump 4% each
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
Ramesh Damani buys 1.26% stake in Panama Petro in the third quarter
Ramesh Damani buys 1.26% stake in Panama Petro in the third quarter
Top 5 winners in the banking sector
Top 5 winners in the banking sector
Buzzing scholarships
Buzzing scholarships
Sensex heat map: the best winners and losers so far
TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan technical advisor for electric mobility
TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan technical advisor for electric mobility
IEX Trade Volume Rises 24% to CU9,035 in December
IEX Trade Volume Rises 24% to CU9,035 in December
Bitcoin at $ 100,000 a possibility by taking gold: Goldman
Bitcoin will continue to gain market share in gold as part of a wider adoption of digital assets, making the often touted price prediction of $ 100,000 by advocates a possibility, according to Goldman Sachs Group. Goldman estimates that Bitcoin’s float adjusted market cap is just under $ 700 billion. This represents 20% of the market share of the “store of value” which he says is made up of Bitcoin and gold. The value of gold available for investment is estimated at $ 2.6 trillion.
The rupee rose 6 paise to 74.52 against the US dollar at the start of trading
JUST IN: Vardhman Textiles to consider stock split on January 22
JUST IN: Vardhman Textiles to consider stock split on January 22
Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies launched coverage on Gland Pharma and Laurus Labs with buy ratings
Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies launched coverage on Gland Pharma and Laurus Labs with buy ratings
Nifty Bank outperforms its peers
CLOSE-UP ON SUGAR STOCKS
# MarketsWithETNOW | Sugar rush! Why are these stocks buzzing? We give you the details @WTO # DalmiaBharat… https://t.co/9ItyPl1HvK
– AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1641354996000
Computer values in the red after 2 sessions of gains
Best players on NSE in the opening of trade
Best players on NSE in the opening of trade
Nifty owns 17,800
OPENING BELL: Sensex loses 50 points, Nifty under 17,800; HCL Tech, TCS drop by 1% each
SGX Nifty signals negative start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 59.50 points, or 0.33%, down to 17,815.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Wednesday.
Technical view: the reservation of benefits cannot be excluded
Nifty50 climbed Tuesday for the third consecutive session and, in the process, closed above the 17,800 level. The index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a long wick, suggesting that the intraday drop was integrated. Analysts are not ruling out some high profit taking, although they believe Nifty50 hitting the 18,000 level is a possibility.
Hong Kong gets its supplies at the start of trade
Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors prepare for the release of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting minutes and employment data later in the week that may play a role major in determining the bank’s plans. The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15%, or 33.93 points, to 23,323.77. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.11%, or 4.07 points, to 3,628.26.
Japan’s Nikkei key index opens flat
Tokyo’s Nikkei benchmark opened on Wednesday as investors digested the impact of a cheaper yen against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.05%, or 15.79 points, to 29,286.00 at the start of trading, while the broader Topix index was up 0.36%, or 7.26 points. , at 2,037.48.
Dow sets record for day 2
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a closing high on Tuesday for a second day in a row as financial and industrial stocks rallied, while the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.59%, to 36,799.65; the S&P 500 lost 3.02 points, or 0.06%, to 4,793.54; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 210.08 points, or 1.33%, to 15,622.72.
The rupee drops 30 paise to 74.58 against the dollar
After a streak of three straight sessions of the higher, the rupee fell 30 paise to close at 74.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid high crude oil prices and a strong greenback abroad. Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economic recovery were weighing on the local unit.
Sensex, nice Tuesday
Stock benchmarks defied gravity for the third trotting session on Tuesday, alongside a rally in global markets as investors shrugged off the surge in Omicron cases in several countries. The 30-stock BSE Sensex closed at 59,855.93, gaining 672.71 points or 1.14%. Likewise, the NSE Nifty rose 179.55 points or 1.02% to end at 17,805.25.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
