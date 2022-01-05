Dow Industrials Breaks Record, Tech Stocks Fall





The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its second high in 2022 on Tuesday, as lower tech stocks weighed on the broader market.

Stocks in economically sensitive sectors including energy, finance and industrials rose as investors analyzed manufacturing and labor data and focused on rising bond yields over the long term.

The pullback in tech stocks, meanwhile, helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite down. The S&P 500 slipped 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 4,793.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.6%, to 36,799.65. The Nasdaq Composite lost 210.08 points, or 1.3%, to 15,622.72. Different corners of the stock market diverged as investors examined new data that showed expanding industrial activity in the United States and a tight labor market. A survey of the manufacturing sector showed signs that supply chain problems could improve. Separate data showed the number of times workers left their jobs peaked in November, while vacancies remained near record highs. In bond markets, the yield of the benchmark 10-year US Treasury index rose to 1.666% from 1.628% on Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall. Rising yields are likely a sign that the bond market has more confidence in growth, and the Fed is more likely to continue on the path to rate hikes next year, said Patrick Kaser, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. These moves are better for stocks linked to the economic recovery and worse for growth stocks that are trading at high valuations on expectations of very low rates, he said. Within the S&P 500, the energy sector gained 3.5%, the financial sector 2.6% and the industrial sector 2%. The technology segment fell 1.1%. Traders tend to invest in tech stocks when economic concerns are mounting, betting that those stocks can generate growth. When the outlook improves, they often grow into businesses that can build on a strong economy. Investors are also assessing the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as they attempt to predict how the pandemic will affect the economy in the future. Cases have reached a record high in the United States and hospitalizations are increasing but remain below pandemic peaks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The smoothness of Omicron and, therefore, the potential for less disruption, fewer foreclosures, all of this should directly fuel earnings expectations, said James Athey, investment manager at Abrdn. Fund managers are eagerly awaiting the next earnings season, which kicks off in earnest next week with reports from major financial firms. Analysts estimate profits of S&P 500 companies rose 22% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. In addition to looking at the results, investors will be listening for clues as to how the new, fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 could affect business. We think this quarter will be strong, but we think the outlook for the next quarter could be a little darker on the part of companies simply because of concerns about Omicron, said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management. . Among individual stocks, Apple shares fell $ 2.31, or 1.3%, to $ 179.70 after the company briefly touched $ 3 trillion in market value on Monday before closing below that. threshold. Tesla shares fell $ 50.19, or 4.2%, to $ 1,149.59 after jumping 14% on Monday. A number of travel stocks rose. Shares of Royal Caribbean rose $ 1.55, or 1.9%, to $ 82.38. United Airlines shares gained 76 cents, or 1.7%, to $ 46.25. Shares of Marriott International added $ 4.10, or 2.5%, to $ 168.01. Ford Motor shares jumped $ 2.54, or 12%, to $ 24.31, its highest close since August 2001, after the automaker doubled its target to manufacture its new electric version of the F-150 pickup truck. The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Monday after rising 27% last year.

Oil prices rose after OPEC and a Russian-led group of oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, betting that the global surge in Covid-19 cases will not depress demand like the previous waves of the virus. Global benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.3% to $ 80 a barrel. Abroad, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.8% to close on a record. In Asia, the major benchmarks were mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% after new data showed Chinese exports were broadly flat last month amid lackluster foreign demand, even as manufacturing activity rebounded. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed up 1.8% as the weaker yen pulled investors into the country’s stock market. Write to Karen Langley at [email protected] and to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected]

