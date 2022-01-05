Asian stocks skid as rising US yields hit tech stocks

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech companies and pushed the dollar to its highest level in five years against the Japanese yen.
U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors braced for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.
The refocus of the market on the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States has reignited a rotation from growth-sensitive stocks, such as technology companies, to income-producing ones, such as financials and industrial.
The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1%, after hitting a three-week high the day before, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) was little changed.
US equity futures also slipped, with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.25% and Nasdaq e-minis down 0.48%. European Stoxx 50 futures remained stable.
“From an Asian perspective, it’s a slightly riskier tone because it’s one of those days when higher bond yields are a bad thing, because even though they reflect a stronger US backdrop , they tend to support the dollar rather than the local currencies, ”said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific research manager at ING.
“But it’s pretty choppy, tomorrow we might start to think again that higher yields reflect a stronger global backdrop,” Carnell said.
He said Nasdaq declines weighed on major Asian tech stocks.
In Japan, Nintendo (7974.T) lost 1.7% and South Korean Samsung (005930.KS) lost 2.5%.
In Hong Kong, tech stocks (.HSTECH) fell 3.7% with additional pressure from fines imposed by China on Alibaba (9988.HK), Tencent (0700.HK) and Bilibili (9626.HK). Read more
US stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) falling 1.3%, although higher yields gave banks some boost. Industry names helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) reach an all-time high close and the S&P 500 (.SPX) reach an all-time intraday high.
US five-year bonds, which reflect rate hike expectations, hit their highest level since February 2020, while two-year bond yields hit their highest level since March 2020.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a six-week high on Tuesday and were last at 1.6473%.
The minutes of the December Fed meeting, scheduled for 19:00 GMT, could highlight the new sensitivity of US policymakers to inflation and their willingness to tighten policy.
“The market is now speculating that a rate hike in March is possible when the Fed stops buying assets, so yields rise,” said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.
He said he believed the declines in tech stocks would be short-lived, while the higher yields would help bank stocks.
Hong Kong-listed HSBC shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday, although Chinese bad debt manager Huarong (2799.HK) lost 50% as trading resumed after a nine-month suspension, giving investors the possibility of reassessing the company in difficulty. Read more
On the mainland, China Mobile gained 3.4% on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after the company raised $ 7.64 billion in the country’s largest public offering of shares in a decade. Read more
In foreign exchange markets, the yen was at 116.04 per dollar after falling to 116.34 overnight, its lowest since March 2017, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six even, was at 96.226, the stronger end of its recent range.
While the Bank of Japan is expected to be late, if not last in the queue to raise rates, the gap between US and Japanese yields widens, hurting the yen.
Oil prices were stable after gaining in the previous session. Brent crude futures were flat at $ 79.99 per barrel while US crude futures were at $ 76.75 per barrel.
Spot gold was at $ 1,814 an ounce, stable on the day and at the high end of its recent range.
Editing by Sam Holmes
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
