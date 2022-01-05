Business
Stock markets: Global stocks are mixed after tech sell off
TOKYO –
Global stocks were mixed on Wednesday after the massive sell-off of tech stocks cooled the cheerful start to 2022 on Wall Street.
The French CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% to 7,324.16 at the start of the session, while the German DAX gained 0.2% to 16,185.77. The UK FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,516.63. The Dow industrials futures contract gained 0.1% while that of the S&P 500 fell 2 points.
Adding to the hangover of the tech-led retirement are reports of a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Asia and elsewhere.
Experts’ opinion is divided between those who believe that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which is gaining dominance in many places may trigger less serious illness and those who advise more caution. Any restrictions on commercial activity are sure to weigh on the recovery that all nations are counting on to happen soon.
“Global markets appear to view Omicron as an existential threat, with some suggesting the Omicron variant represents the ‘last hurray’ for COVID. Hopefully they are right. But there may still be one final blow to activity in Asia beforehand. that we can return to some semblance of normalcy, ”said Robert Carnell, regional head of Asia-Pacific research at ING.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.1% to close at 29,332.16. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,953.97. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index lost 1.6% to 22,907.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0% to 3,595.18.
Ailing Chinese real estate developer Evergrande announced Wednesday evening that it was asking bondholders to accept a deferred payment on one of its bonds.
The Evergrande Group will conduct a three-day online vote starting Friday for holders of the 4.5 billion yuan ($ 700 million) bond, according to an announcement made via the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China. China.
Analysts expect trade in Asia to remain choppy for some time. Daily reported cases of COVID-19 are still low, compared to Europe and the United States. But outbreaks come quickly, now exceeding 2,000 a day in Japan.
In Japan, many people are ignoring warnings to take precaution and crowds have come out at levels near pre-pandemic levels in Tokyo, where booster shots have barely started. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to speed them up, starting with health professionals.
A mix of economic data and quarterly corporate earnings reports this week should give investors a glimpse of the impact of the pandemic and the continuing rise in inflation on businesses and consumers.
The US job market will be a priority for investors, starting with the Department of Labor’s employment report for December, which will be released on Friday.
Some sectors of the economy are still struggling, especially with supply chain issues. Growth in the manufacturing sector slowed in December to an 11-month low, according to the Institute for Supply Management, a professional group of purchasing managers. The organization will release its December report for the services sector on Thursday.
Investors are also awaiting the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting in December, which is expected to be released on Wednesday.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude fell 25 cents to $ 76.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 91 cents to $ 76.99 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 20 cents to $ 79.80 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar edged down to 115.94 Japanese yen from 116.16 yen. The recent range of the dollar to the yen is at its highest in five years, and a cheaper yen may be an advantage for Japan’s giant exporters. The euro cost $ 1.1308, compared to $ 1.1286.
