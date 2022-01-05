Walmart and Kroger raise prices for home Covid tests

Text size





Americans are paying more for the already scarce Covid-19 home test kits from the nation’s largest retailers.

Both

Walmart



(ticker: WMT) and

Kroger



(KR) increased the prices of the BinaxNow rapid home antigen test performed by

Abbott Laboratories



(ABT). Walmart is now selling the two-test kit for $ 19.98 a box, and Kroger has increased its price to $ 23.99.

The largest supermarket chains and





Amazon.com



(AMZN) struck a deal with the Biden administration last summer to sell the test kits at cost for $ 14 for three months, but that deal expired in December, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration said insurance companies would start reimbursing people for the cost of tests they purchase on their own, but it did not provide details.

Other retailers including





CVS Health



(CVS) and





Alliance of Walgreens boots



(WBA), sold the same two-test kits when available for $ 23.99 for a box. The kits cost even more on other sites, and the Journal found reports of price gouging by some online sellers.

The kits are not available on Amazon, the Journal reported.

BinaxNOW, one of several tests approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, is among the most common over-the-counter rapid antigen tests, providing results in about 15 minutes.

As demand for home testing increases as the most contagious Omicron variant spreads and children return to school, many retailers have sold out, sometimes displaying signs on their doors saying so. In some parts of the country, people have lined up for hours for Covid PCR tests, waiting for hours or days for the results.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the production of home tests increases and more federally run test centers are opening. The US government is launching a website this month where people can request free home tests. The government will send 500 million tests through this site but has not said when it will start.

