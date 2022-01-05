Stock market optimism falters; rising US yields hit tech stocks

LONDON: The optimism with which markets started the year showed signs of decline on Wednesday, with European stock indexes mixed following a weaker Asian session which saw rising US Treasury yields hurt tech stocks.

With investors expecting the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates as early as March, US Treasury yields jumped on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday, they fell slightly, with the US 10-year rate standing at 1.6473% at 08:47 GMT, from the previous session’s peak of 1.686%, which was the highest since late November.

The market’s refocus on the outlook for US rate hikes has reignited a rotation from growth-sensitive stocks, such as tech companies, to income-producing ones, such as financials and industrials.

After the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 1.3% on Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian stocks fell overnight.

In Hong Kong, tech stocks have also been hit by fines imposed by China on Alibaba, Tencent and Bilibili.

European stocks were mixed, with the STOXX 600 down 0.1%, retreating from the all-time high reached in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was stable, the German DAX was up 0.2% and the French CAC 40 was little changed.

The MSCI Global Equity Index, which tracks stocks from 50 countries, was down 0.1%.

“There are swings in global stock markets due to rising US Treasury yields and concerns about the Chinese tech sector,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, in a client note , describing the blow to the tech sector as a “mechanical adjustment”.

“Among these concerns, we should see the fear ebb to leave us the shape of a reality less clear-cut than the post COVID-19 shock.”

“The real story however, as we begin the new year is that the global economy is operating above its potential as supply chains remain strained,” said Galy.

PMI data showed that growth in the French services sector in December was slightly lower than an initial estimate, while activity in the Spanish services sector grew in December at the slowest pace since April.

Restrictions to contain the coronavirus also dampened activity in the German service sector in December.

Investors generally remain calm about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with analysts noting studies suggesting the risk of hospitalization is lower.

The World Health Organization said evidence suggests Omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants.

But as infections skyrocket, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States has increased by nearly 50% over the past week.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced new restrictions, including a two-week ban on flights from countries like Britain and the United States.

With inflation having surged over the past six months, investors will examine the December Fed meeting minutes, released at 7:00 p.m. GMT, to look for signs of policymakers’ willingness to tighten monetary policy.

European government bond yields were mostly around a basis point higher on that day, with the German 10-year yield hitting a two-month high of -0.115%.

The US dollar was down around 0.1% on the day, after declining slightly below recent two-week highs. But the Fed’s hawkish expectations still kept the yen stuck near a five-year low against the dollar.

The euro appreciated by 0.2%.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 1.3% to US $ 46,414.22, still significantly lower than its most recent all-time high of US $ 69,000 reached in November.

Oil prices edged down, Brent crude futures down 0.3% and US West Texas Intermediate crude down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Catherine Evans)