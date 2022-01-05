Stock market today: tech stocks fall as bond yields rise, beyond the meat soars

Text size





Stocks were mostly down, driven by higher sales of tech names on Wednesday. Markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve minutes to be released later today and the December jobs report, due Friday.

In the middle of the morning, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was up 35 points, or 0.1%, after the index rose 214 points to close at a new all-time high of 36,799 on Tuesday. the



S&P 500

slipped 0.1%, while heavy tech



Nasdaq composite

was 0.6% lower. The Nasdaq fell 1.3% on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ADP said the US economy created 807,000 private sector jobs in December, more than doubling expectations. Wall Street is now awaiting Friday’s report on the non-farm payroll, which economists expect to reveal 422,000 more jobs.

Markets want to see people getting back to work at a brisk pace, but not so quickly that the Federal Reserve would speed up its schedule of interest rate hikes, which is aimed at suppressing inflation. During most of the pandemic, the Fed had made it easier for households and businesses to borrow money by first lowering interest rates, then buying bonds. Today, the central bank is reversing this policy in order to fight against high inflation.

The Fed will update the markets on its monetary policy this afternoon, when the minutes of the recent Fed meeting are released.

When the minutes are released, investors will be looking for clues as to how quickly the Fed might raise rates, when it might start to do so, and overall to what extent recent inflation calls for a rapid policy change. monetary. Stocks will fare better if the Fed can tell a credible story about monetary normalization, wrote Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

Traders therefore seem to be in a standby mode. The stock market has recently seen a Santa Claus rally, where people fund their retirement accounts and position as professional fund managers to buy stocks for the new year, pushing stocks up in December. To date, the S&P 500 is up 5% from a low on December 20.

Meanwhile, tech stocks are hit by rising bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 1.66% from 1.51% on Friday. This is the highest level of return since late November and not far from its pandemic-era high of 1.75%. The Nasdaq is now down 3.3% from its all-time high, reached at the end of November. Higher bond yields make future earnings less valuable, and many tech companies count on big earnings many years later.

Apparently, the sharp rise in US yields this week triggered a shift from growth to value, or as I say, from the Nasdaq to the Dow Jones, said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage Oanda.

Overseas, London



FTSE 100

was 0.3% higher and Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

fell 1.6%.

Here are five stocks in motion on Wednesday:





Beyond the meat



(ticker: BYND) was up 4% after falling 5% on Tuesday. The recent jump came as the company said its plant-based fried chicken product will be available at KFC stores across the United States next week.





Pinterest



The stock (PINS) rose 2.6% after being overweight neutral at Piper Sandler.





Pfizer



(PFE) stock rose 2.1% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America.





Salesforce.com



The stock (CRM) fell 6% after being demoted to Neutral to Buy at UBS.





Wayfair



(W) stock fell 4.4% after being demoted to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush.

