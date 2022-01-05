ADP jobs report: companies created 807,000 jobs in December, exceeding expectations





People walk past a Covid-19 test booth on a New York street. Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images



Private sector employment exploded in December as concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 eased and Omicrons’ impact on the economy has yet to be felt, data shows from the ADP payroll provider released Wednesday. The December ADP employment report, which measures changes in the number of employees on the payroll of private companies, said 807,000 jobs were created last month, well above 400 000 expected by economists. The November report showed an increase of 505,000, which was revised down from the 534,000 in the last version. The December job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant wore off and the impact of Omicrons has yet to be seen, Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist, said in a statement. while service providers dominated growth. The figures for December brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, beating the average of 514,000 for the year, Richardson said. The figure is the highest in seven months, when the private sector added 882,000 last May. While job gains were over 6 million in 2021, the private sector wage bill is still below 4 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels, she added. Large businesses created 389,000 jobs, while medium-sized businesses added 214,000 and small businesses 204,000. The service sector was the main contributor to the December monthly report, adding 669,000 jobs, including 246,000 in the leisure and hospitality industry. The ADP National Employment report, which examines a large sample of the U.S. labor market, is seen as a rough snapshot of government employment data for December, which is expected to be released on Friday. Economists polled by FactSet expect Friday’s non-farm payroll report to point to an additional 400,000 jobs. Over the past several months, the ADP report has been a poor predictor of monthly payroll changes during the recovery. The economy created 210,000 jobs in November, according to government data, a figure well below the 534,000 new jobs reported by ADP. Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]

