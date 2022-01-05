US equities mixed, Treasury yields stable ahead of Fed indicator





Monitors showing stock index prices and the exchange rate of the Japanese yen to the US dollar can be seen after the New Year’s ceremony marking the opening of trade in 2022 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), in the middle of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS / Issei Kato Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

US stocks mixed ahead of Fed minutes

10-year US Treasuries stagnate

Oil continues to rise BOSTON, Jan.5 (Reuters) – US stocks were mixed and Treasury yields were largely unchanged on Wednesday morning after earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of the release of major Federal Reserve meeting minutes more late in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 67.29 points, or 0.18%, to 36,866.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 8.38 points, or 0.17%, to 4,785.16 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 134.12 points, or 0.86%, to 15,488.60. The shares of tech giants Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), owner of Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com, Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) ) have all declined. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register With inflation soaring in the United States, investors will examine the minutes of the December Fed meeting, scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT), to see how willing policymakers are. to tighten monetary policy and, if so, how quickly. “It all depends on the extent to which the evidence in the minutes suggests the majority of the committee is seeking a faster pace of balance sheet reduction than expected,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho. With expectations of rate hikes as early as March, Treasury yields jumped on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday, they fell slightly, with the US 10-year rate standing at 1.675%, from the previous session’s peak of 1.686%, which was the highest since late November. Read more A positive economic indicator on Wednesday was the ADP’s national employment report, which showed private payrolls increased by 807,000 jobs last month, more than double what economists polled by Reuters had expected. Read more Citing optimistic corporate earnings forecasts, Citi market analysts raised their target price for the 2022 S&P 500 Index to 5,100, up 7% from year-end 2021. “We remain moderately constructive on the broader market outlook, while acknowledging valuation headwinds as the Fed moves on a more hawkish path,” Citi analysts wrote. Citi’s target was towards the high end of other banks, with Morgan Stanley at 4,400 and Goldman Sachs also at 5,100. Read More “It’s always a start-of-the-year fad,” Mizuho’s Chatwell said. “The appetite for risk is, as it is seasonally, strong at this point, and the consensus is that there is still a good upside in the equity markets.” Oil prices have risen, prolonging gains even after OPEC + producers stuck to an agreed February production increase target and U.S. fuel inventories increased due to lower production. asks as COVID-19 cases increased due to the Omicron variant. Read more US crude futures were up 1.7% to $ 78.29 a barrel and Brent to $ 81.23, up 1.5% on the day. The dollar fell about 0.3% on Wednesday, after dipping below recent two-week highs, after the stronger-than-expected Labor Market Report and ahead of the Fed minutes. Read more In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose about 1.8% to $ 46,653, which is still significantly lower than its most recent all-time high of $ 69,000 reached in November. Goldman Sachs said in a research note Tuesday that bitcoin would likely take market share away from gold as a “store of value” as digital assets are increasingly adopted and its price may reach 100. $ 000 in five years. Read more Spot gold added 0.5% to $ 1,822.81 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.06% to $ 1,815.10 an ounce. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, Elizabeth Howcroft and Medha Singh; edited by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

