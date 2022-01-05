Trade war between the United States and China: Chinese companies listed on the American stock exchange suffer from the trade war

The Chinese equivalent of Twitter debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and suffered a loss. Weibo has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2000, when its shares have lost more than a third of their value. Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges have been affected by the trade war between the United States and China. Leading Chinese companies listed in the United States, such as Alibaba, are now listing in Hong Kong.

Didi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, has announced that it will completely transfer its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong. Didi had listed in New York in June this year. But within days, Chinese regulators blocked online stores from listing Didis App, alleging that Didi was illegally collecting users’ personal data. Didi is under investigation by the Chinese Cyberspace Administration to protect the public interest and national security.

Chinese tech companies have been caught up in the U.S.-China feud. The trade war began when President Trump accused China of unfair trade practices and theft of intellectual property. This trade war turned into a Cold War, with the two countries imposing sanctions, restrictions, high import tariffs and regulatory policies on each other.



Recently, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finalized rules allowing regulators to deregister Chinese companies if their auditors refuse to share information requested by them in accordance with the rules for 3 years. U.S. regulatory authorities have been repeatedly denied access to Chinese company accounts for inspection by Chinese regulators. These rules require Chinese companies to register in Hong Kong. Their stocks suffered losses in the US and Hong Kong markets.

Basically, “the finalized rule will make it easy for investors to identify registrants whose audit firms are located in a foreign jurisdiction that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) cannot fully inspect. In addition, foreign issuers will be required to disclose the level of foreign government ownership in these entities, ”an SEC official said.

Before that, Beijing had announced tighter control of foreign listings of Chinese companies. China already has restrictions on foreign registrations. Chinese companies, including Didi, avoid these restrictions by operating from an offshore company.

Investors of Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges face one of the following outcomes if this Chinese company is delisted / delisted: The Chinese company decides to privatize and buy back shares from investors. The shareholders decide the price; Stock transfer investors could exchange their U.S. certificates of deposit (ADR) for foreign stocks of Chinese companies. This requires that the company be listed on more than one stock exchange; The shares of foreign companies listed on the American stock exchanges are grouped together in ADR by the American banks. They are traded like stocks in dollars. In this way, foreign companies have access to American capital.

The Chinese company is delisted but is not repurchasing shares and is not listed anywhere else, the shares will be in limbo. Investors still own stocks but cannot trade them. They can continue to hold them and wait for a listing or sell them over-the-counter, even if it will be at a much lower value.

Chinese companies also fear restrictions in Europe. China has been accused of restricting investment by foreign companies in the tech sector. Foreign companies have alleged that China is forcing the transfer of advanced technological know-how and intellectual property to Chinese companies under joint venture agreements.

On the other hand, Chinese companies are pressured to use domestic technology even though superior foreign alternatives are available.

In September, Chinese authorities arrested Tencent and NetEase, two well-known game companies, over regulatory concerns. Tencent also owns WeChat, China’s largest instant messaging app. He also has a large investment in Didi.



China has not allowed US-based social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook, to launch in China. As a result, national platforms like WeChat and Weibo have flourished.

Besides games, NetEase also provides music streaming services and has a news app. It is also the provider of China’s largest free email service. NetEase opened its headquarters in the United States in August 2014.

