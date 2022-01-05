Energy, real estate and finance dominated stock market gains in 2021





North America’s four major stock indexes enjoyed another year of exceptional success in 2021. Regardless of the pandemic or whether soaring inflation is pushing central banks to consider advancing interest rate hikes, The Dow Jones Industrial Index and the S&P 500 both set new record highs in December. The NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange ended the year slightly lower from all-time highs they set a month earlier in November. One difference from 2020 was that in 2021, it was not the NASDAQ that was the trend maker. Instead, the S&P 500 made the biggest annual gain, + 26.9%. NASDAQ was not even in second place. That honor went to the TSX, + 21.7%, albeit by the weaker margin as the third-place NASDAQ was + 21.4% year-over-year. The DJI, despite a solid gain of + 18.7%, was relegated to fourth position. (The Russell 2000 Index, with an y / y increase of + 13.7%, would have ranked fifth, or bottom, had it been included in Table 1.) S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, calculates sector-based sub-indices for the S&P 500 and S & P / TSX; in other words for the US and Canadian stock markets. In both countries, the top three sectors for corporate equity valuations throughout 2021 were: energy (+ 54.6% in the United States and + 48.9% in Canada);

real estate (+ 46.2% in the United States and + 37.4% in Canada);

and financial (+ 35.0% in the United States and + 36.5% in Canada). Some other sectors with their related company share gains were as follows: information technologies, + 34.5% in the United States and + 18.5% in Canada;

consumer discretionary, + 24.4% in the United States and + 18.5% in Canada;

materials, + 27.3% in the United States and + 4.0% in Canada;

communication services, + 21.6% in the United States and + 24.7% in Canada;

industrial, + 21.1% in the United States and + 16.5% in Canada;

basic consumption, + 18.6% in the United States and + 22.4% in Canada; and

utilities, + 17.7% in the United States and + 11.7% in Canada The above sectoral categorizations are taken from the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) set up for the financial community. A Wikipedia link to the definitions can be accessed by clicking on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Industry_Classification_Standard . Within the framework of the GICS, the materials sector index includes large listed companies whose main activity is the supply of construction materials. The industry sector index includes the main listed companies engaged in the supply of construction products, engineering services and construction works (GC and specialized trade). Table 1 Graph 1 Graph 2 Graph 3 Graph 4 Table 2 Graph 5 Alex Carrick is Chief Economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations across North America on construction prospects in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick has been with the company since 1985. Links to his many articles are posted on Twitter.@ConstructConnx, which has 50,000 subscribers.

