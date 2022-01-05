Opinion: Why the bull market will stay alive in 2022 — plus 8 cheap stocks for your money now

To find solid independent market analysis and investing ideas, I like to regularly check out these unsung stock market heroes of the market writers.

Of course, I have a bias, because I am writing one too (link in bio below). But many of them are worth listening to. For a 2022 market outlook and eight stocks to consider owning, let’s check in with three letter writers with strong long-term records.

High level summary: Expect gains of 5% to 6% for the S&P 500 SPX,

this year, although the Federal Reserve’s missteps on rate hikes could lead to massive sell-offs. Value may outstrip growth, where popular names in technology and electric vehicles always seem overpriced. For more on this and the eight reopening coins, banks, and turnarounds these analysts favor, read on.

Value stocks on growth

Stock market outlook: The gradual corrections in the US market last year made many investors worried about inflation and Fed policy, and those worries persist. But John Buckingham, editor-in-chief of The Prudent Speculator, isn’t too worried about the stock market in 2022 as he expects economic growth to stay there. Historically, the miserable performance of stocks has coincided with an earnings recession. So if there is no expectation of an earnings recession, I don’t see how you can be bearish, he said.

Buckingham expects global growth and strong earnings gains to push the S&P 500 up 6% this year. But value stocks should do much better, he predicts, as they tend to outperform in a rising interest rate environment with higher inflation. He expects the Russell 3000 Stock Index to gain 9% to 11%.

Buckingham warns that parts of the US market are risky because they are overvalued. He cites popular growth stocks such as Amazon.com AMZN,

and NVIDIA NVDA,

as well as producers of electric vehicles (EVs) including Rivian Automotive RIVN,

and Tesla TSLA,

Then there is the Omicron joker. Extensive containment in the United States would delay the recovery. But so far, it doesn’t appear to be happening given the variant feels relatively smooth.

Preferred actions: Here is an important reservation. Like the other two editors of the newsletter below, Buckingham encourages investors to own a broadly diversified portfolio to reduce risk. But he’s okay with picking a few that could be part of your holdings, depending on what else you own.

First, he says, consider General Motors GM,

like stealth EV game. Depending on the day, EV companies may be worth more than General Motors, Buckingham notes, referring to the outsized market values ​​of Rivian and Tesla. It’s crazy, in my opinion, he said. After all, GM also develops electric vehicles and has known experience in the production and marketing of mass-produced cars. Still, the stock is trading at just 10 times earnings. They have a lot of upside potential, Buckingham says of GM.

Next, consider the Zimmer Biomet ZBH reopening coin,

which sells medical devices, including implants used in joint and spine surgery. COVID-19 is forcing patients and hospitals to postpone elective surgeries. But if the variants of the pandemic continue to be less virulent, elective surgeries can be expected to resume. The same would apply to the demand for Zimmers implants and medical devices. Meanwhile, the stock looks cheap, recently trading at 16 times earnings from its historic 22-28 range.

Another reopening piece to consider: Walt Disney Co. DIS,

Action is down significantly amid concerns over attendance at theme parks and cinemas. If worries about COVID-19 fade away, those worries will subside and investors will likely step up the action again. Meanwhile, Disney has a powerhouse of movie characters that it can continue to monetize through toy sales, Broadway shows, and theme park ties.

Stock performance shows good business

Stock market outlook: Inflation will continue to be a problem throughout 2022, driven in part by high energy prices. This will force the Fed to catch up on interest rate hikes. This could be bad news for the US stock market. The Fed has always been late to the party, says Kelly Wright, editor-in-chief of Investment Quality Trends. Then that overcompensates, and that throws the market into spasms. Wright says there is even a risk that the Fed will create a recession in 2022: if we have a flat year for the stock market, it will be a win.

Another challenge is that the market appears to be overvalued. Consider the market valuation information we can glean from Wright’s stock selection system. To identify timely entries and exits in dividend-paying stocks, Wright looks for historically high and low returns. Historically high returns occur when a stock sells for a lot. (Yields rise when stocks fall.) Low points in returns occur when a stock bounces strongly. Over time, stock price movements tend to be framed by historically high and low returns. You can use the same valuation analysis for the stock market, overall. It is not reassuring.

Consider the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

Historically, the Dow Jones is overvalued when it rises enough for its return to fall to 2%. The Dow Jones yield is currently well below 1.77%. The Dow is expected to fall 12% just to return to its historical normal overvalued 2% return. The Dow is expected to fall 50% to reach its historically undervalued level of return of 4%. Our system says it’s a high risk time for stocks, Wright concludes.

Preferred actions: Barring a recession, banks can do well because they benefit from rising rates as long as the yield curve remains tilted up. In this scenario, rising rates mean they can earn more on loans (loan interest rates are tied to the long end of the yield curve) compared to what banks pay on deposits ( the short part). Despite this bullish outlook, some bank stocks still look cheap, according to Wright’s system.

For example, First Merchantss FRME,

The repeatable high return (indicating that its stock has fallen enough to be undervalued) was 2.6%. Stocks are trading around this level now. Their economic value is significantly greater than their market value, Wright says. Stocks will not be overvalued, based on their history, until the stock rises enough for the yield to drop to 1.5%. This suggests that a move to $ 77 per share is possible; it closed on Jan. 4 at $ 43.32. Also consider Arrow Financial AROW,

Stocks have historically been overvalued when the stock is so strong that its return drops to 2.35%. The current dividend yield is well above 2.9%, suggesting the stock may need to drop from around $ 36 to $ 50 now, before stocks look overvalued.

In the field of health, think of Merck MRK,

Its stock now looks more reasonably priced, following a 14% drop since November. Merck seems historically undervalued when its yield hits 4%, and is quite close, with a dividend yield of 3.6%. It is not overvalued until the stock has risen enough to lower the yield to 2.35%. This implies that a move up to $ 117 could occur. The stock recently changed hands to around $ 77. Merck’s shares could benefit from sales of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It also has blockbuster drugs like Keytruda for cancer, and a rich pipeline of additional therapies underway.

Reversal candidates

Stock market outlook: We don’t think the economy is going to go into recession, says Bruce Kaser, chief analyst at the Cabot Turnaround Letter. Profits will see a nice 8-10% growth this year, he says. This is the good news. But strong earnings growth could be offset by downward pressure on valuation multiples caused by Fed hikes and rising interest rates. Another headwind: lower fiscal stimulus from Washington, DC The result, according to Kaser, will be 5% gains for the S&P 500.

Preferred actions: As the name of his newsletter suggests, Kaser likes turnarounds – that is, companies whose fortunes may improve as a result of a change in management or strategy. One to consider is Nokia NOK,

where recovery efforts are starting to bear fruit. Sales and profitability increase as Nokia now sells 5G network equipment. This makes it a game on a general trend, a major upgrade in wireless networks.

Next, Kaser loves TreeHouse Foods THS,

that makes the private label foods and drinks you see in grocery stores. The company struggled because it made too many acquisitions, says Kaser, and it took on too much debt to make the buyouts. Last spring, activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a stake in TreeHouse. This strengthened the position in the third quarter of 2021. Jana, who is used to making things happen in the food business, has appointed two members of the board. TreeHouse now says it is exploring strategic alternatives, including selling part of its basic meal preparation ingredients business to focus on its faster growing snacks and beverages division.

Michael Brush is a columnist for MarketWatch. At the time of publication, he owned AMZN and TSLA. Brush suggested AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, GM, ZBH, DIS, FRME, and MRK in his stock newsletter,Refresh actions. Follow him on Twitter @mbrushstocks.

