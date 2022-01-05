Chrysler is targeting Tesla. The automaker plans to go all-electric by 2028.

Text size





More traditional automakers are targeting

You’re here



and go after a slice of the growing electric vehicle pie.

Stellantis



(ticker: STLA) The Chrysler brand unveiled an autonomous EV concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new car is just the start for the former member of the Detroit Auto Group of Three. Chrysler wants to sell only electric vehicles by 2028.

The Chrysler Airflow is an all-electric sedan that will house Stellantis’ most advanced vehicle technologies. An Airflow, for example, will be equipped with level three autonomous driving capabilities. This means that drivers can safely stop paying attention to the road under certain limited circumstances. Today’s autonomous driving characteristics are classified at level two. This means that cars can do a lot for drivers, like managing speed and even changing lanes, but drivers still need their eyes on the road 100% of the time.

In addition to self-driving technologies, an Airflow will include STLA SmartCockpit, which personalizes the driving experience, connecting professional and home devices for one user. The charge range is targeted between 350 and 400 miles. The price is not yet available.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the start of the brand’s journey to a fully electrified future, Ralph Gilles, design director at Stellantis, said in a company press release.

The Airflow will be Chrysler’s first all-electric vehicle and is expected to hit the road in 2025. Chrysler plans to be an all-electric producer by 2028.

Chrysler is a brand within Stellantis, along with Fiat and Peugeot. Stellantis wants 70% of its new cars sold in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, along with 40% of its new cars sold in the United States. These goals of electric vehicles are similar to those of other car manufacturers such as





General Motors



(GM) and





Ford engine



(F).

At this level of penetration, electric vehicle volumes in the United States and Europe are expected to reach around 20 million units per year, 10 times more than in 2021.

Today, Tesla (TSLA) has around 70% market share in electric vehicle sales in the United States and 20% market share in Europe. (There are many more EV models sold in Europe than in the United States). A big question for investors to answer, amid all the electric vehicle announcements from traditional automakers, is which companies will get some of that share of the leader in electric vehicles. And, of course, how much share Tesla will keep.

Some of the more optimistic estimates on Wall Street indicate that Tesla will make about 20% of all electric vehicles in the world by the end of the decade.

Concept car announcements generally do not displace the stock of automakers. This appears to be the case on Wednesday. Stellantis stock was down around 1% pre-market after rising 3.8% on Tuesday.



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures were flat.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]