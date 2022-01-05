Dow loses more than 300 points, Nasdaq slips 2.9% after Fed minutes surprise with balance sheet reduction talks

Stocks traded lower on Wednesday afternoon as the Dow Jones turned negative, after the publication of the Federal Reserve’s last political rally in 2021 showed solid discussion around a potentially faster pace of balance sheet reduction massive central banks and rate hikes.

Stocks slumped further and the Dow slipped into negative territory after the release of the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting in December revealed a more hawkish tone from Fed officials struggling with what some have described as 1980s inflation levels.

The minutes revealed strong discussions among some Fed officials around the central bank, likely to hike rates faster and cut rates. current balance sheet of 8,800 billion dollars faster than expected to help cope with the rising cost of living.

Read: Fed minutes suggest officials ready to step away from easy political stance

The market reaction to discussions of faster steps towards policy normalization surprised some on Wall Street. Maybe that confirmed what people worried about before, and now it’s black and white, on paper, for everyone to see, John Carey, director of equity income at Amundi US, said over the phone.

You cannot doubt that this is happening at this point. This reality is sinking.

See: Here’s what equity and bond market strategists say after Fed minutes point to the end of the easy money

At the December 14-15 meeting, Fed policymakers agreed to step up the gradual reduction in monthly asset purchases by central banks.

But Carey also expects the Fed to remain cautious about excessively tightening monetary policy during its battle with inflation, particularly if the surge in COVID-19 infections hampers the economy, with some school districts highlighting In-person classes are paused and difficulties are emerging for industry conferences and other major events, including the Grammy Awards, nearly two years after the start of the pandemic.

The problem could be solved if the economy slows with omicron, Carey said of inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Fed meeting precipitated a wreck in the SPS500.45 tech-related sectors,

-3.13%

already gathering momentum on Wednesday, with a second loss in reserve for the first three sessions of 2022. Rising government bond yields also contributed to the pressure on tech games, as investors took into account the prospect of higher borrowing costs if the Fed raises interest rates up to three times as expected this year.

On the other hand, financials SP500.40,

-1.25% ,

which benefit from a bullish interest rate environment, were firmly on the upside over the day and week.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.700%

jumped nearly 20 basis points in the first three trading days of 2021.

Earlier in the session, investors boosted value stocks in financials and industrials, while avoiding tech games.

I think many investors are starting to realize now is not the time to show up, said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, in a telephone interview.

He pointed to the revaluation of higher valued stocks in recent days and continued to sell in the tech sector on Wednesday. At some point, though, I think tech investors are going to champion some of those names, but we’re not there yet, he said.

On the economic and political fronts, a report on the private wage bill showed that 807,000 jobs were created in December, according to the ADP national employment report, higher than forecast for a gain of 375,000, based on average estimates from economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal. .

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Now through Friday, Wall Street will be obsessed with the jobs reports and their likely influence on inflation and interest rates, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, wrote in comments sent by email.

Policy makers are using the ADP report to get an early read of the Labor Department’s report on private wages, which is expected to be released in about 48 hours. The private sector report has not been an accurate predictor of Friday’s jobs report recently.

However, the ADP report is being watched as investors will be more tuned in to the health of the labor market during the omicron variant surge. The job market and the outlook for inflation are also two factors Fed policymakers will be watching closely as they prepare for the new year.

Separately, the final reading for the IHS Markit Service Purchasing Managers Index for December stood at 57.6, down from 58 in November, but mostly in line with a previous estimate.

Which companies are targeted?

The high-flying automotive sector was in the spotlight, after rallies for You’re here TSLA and Ford Motor Co . F on successive days. General Motors DG unveiled an all-electric Chevy Silverado on Wednesday, while Sony SONY rallied in the trade of Tokyo after the establishment of an electric vehicle unit. GM shares were down 4.6%, Ford was down 2.8% after rising sharply on Tuesday, and Teslas stock was down 5.2%.

Actions of Beyond the meat

BYND,

-5.08%

were the center of attention after he said his plant-based fried chicken product would hit KFC stores across the United States next week. Its title fell by 4%.

Boeing Co. BA actions,

-0.26%

fell 0.3% as the airline industry ordered the airline company’s 737 MAX jet. Wednesday, the Allegiant Travel ALGT,

-8.83%

The airline Allegiant Air has ordered 50 MAX jets with an option to purchase 50 more.

How are the other assets doing?

The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y T-bill rose 4 basis points to 1.70%. The yields and prices of debt move opposite each other.

The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY lost 0.2%.

GC00 gold futures closed higher, with the February contract rising 0.6% to $ 1,825.10 an ounce on Comex, but fell back after minutes of the Fed. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery CLG22, the US benchmark, rose 1.1% to $ 77.85 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

BitcoinBTCUSD fell 4.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600SXXP index closed less than 0.1%, while London’s FTSE 100UKX ended its session up 0.2%.

The Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP fell by 1% and the Chinese CSI 300,000,300,

-1.01%

fell 1%, while the Hang Seng HSI index fell 1.6% in Hong Kong and Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK edged up 0.1%.

Steve Goldstein contributed to this article