A bullet in the arm or the recipe for disaster?





Financial intermediaries like banks play a central role in a developing economy like ours. Thus, their involvement in the stock market may require close monitoring. January 05, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Last modification: 05 January 2022, 14:29

Banks are no strangers to investing in the stock market because they are allowed to do so anywhere in the world. It helps keep the stock market vibrant and acts as an alternative source of income for banks. However, it can be a double-edged sword. Banks can help a capital market to be more dynamic and prosperous, but the disproportionate impact of their activities could be fatal for individual investors. Since banks have the financial clout to impact the stock market, rogue elements like gamers could form unnatural alliances with unscrupulous bank officials and try to use banks to their advantage. Profit of private commercial banks from investments in the Bangladeshi stock market jumped to Tk 481 crore in the first nine months of 2021, up 568% from the Tk 72 crore earned in the same period ago one year, according to the Bangladesh Bank's quarterly report for July-September of last year. Professor Dr Mahmood Osman Imam, Department of Finance, Dhaka University, said: "The reason behind this is twofold. The first being – the global pandemic. Banks were skeptical of granting loans due to of the state of the economy caused by the Covid -19 pandemic, they therefore had to look for alternative sources of income.

They had to do something with their excess cash. The other reason is the special liquidity package which allowed the banks to each form a special fund of Tk 200 crore by taking low interest loans from the central bank to invest in the stock market. " In order to increase the cash flow in the stock market, on February 10, 2020, the Bangladesh Bank authorized the planned banks to form a special fund of Tk 200 crore. Banks also had the option of borrowing from Bangladesh Bank at an interest rate of 5-7%. And this therefore seemed to have a very positive impact on the stock market as the DSEX closed the year 2021 at 6,756. It even reached 7,367 points in October 2021, up from 4,564 in February 2020, just before the announcement of the Tk200 crore fund. But once the benchmark of the Dhaka Stock Exchange crossed 6,500 points, the central bank began to view the index as overvalued. Thus, the BB investigated the participation of banks in the market. She examines banks' investments on a daily basis to prevent them from being overexposed. This decision led the BB to discover a series of discrepancies. They discovered that several banks were in violation of the Special Liquidity Program investment policy which allowed banks to invest only in companies with dividends of at least 10% in three consecutive years. In the latest findings, the central bank found that all six banks had invested in unwanted stocks under the special liquidity program. Of the six banks, two were fined due to serious violations of stock investing and four received a warning. More recently, private sector lender Premier Bank was penalized for investing in unwanted stocks. So what are the implications of banks making risky investments for individual investors? Dr Imam said: "Banks are ethically required to invest responsibly [in the stock market] because they are accountable to depositors, whose money they invest. Additionally, they shouldn't make any mistakes that an individual might make, as they have more information and other resources than an average individual investor. " Further, "When banks invest a large amount of money in unwanted stocks, it has a disproportionate impact on the market, as individual investors are also interested in those stocks. The risk of losing money while investing in unwanted actions is very real to unsuspecting investors, "said Mujtaba Rafid, Senior Lecturer, Department of Finance, University of Bangladesh Professionals. So what is the way forward? How do regulators ensure that banks' involvement in the stock market is beneficial to all relevant stakeholders? While the traumatic events of 2011 still remain a sore spot for many investors, is there any cause for concern? According to industry experts, the events of 2011 are unlikely to happen again, thanks to preventative measures like the circuit breaker taken by regulators. Dr Imam said: "The rules regarding the amount banks can invest can be changed so that their exposure is measured on the basis of the initial cost. [initial investment] rather than the current value of the shares. Since then, if the price of their shares goes up, they have to offload stocks even though the element of risk has not increased. " Experts agree that there must be constant monitoring conducted by BB. So that all the actions to be taken can be taken quickly. "Bangladesh Bank can try to be more proactive instead of reactive," Rafid added. Regarding the measures taken by the Bangladesh Bank to play fast and freely with depositors' money, Abu Ahmed's Honorary Professor of Economics Department said, "Financial punishment of banks is enough. case by case. Punishing banks too harshly may not produce the desired result and discourage banks from investing in the capital market.

Abu Ahmed | Sketch: SCT

Further, Dr Imam said: “Banks can be fined 70-80% of their income from investments in unwanted stocks. This should be a good deterrent for the banks. “

Bangladesh Bank should not get too involved in the capital market, the situation of NPLs needs to be watched closely as too much NPL could spell disaster for the economy affected by the pandemic, experts have warned.

Until September of last year, non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at Tk 101,150 crore, up 14 percent from nine months earlier and 7.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data. Defaulted loans totaled Tk 116,288 crore in September 2019.

However, as the economy recovers, traditional income channels heat up and new avenues of investment like Green Sukuk private bonds are opening up. The Bangladesh Bank has already authorized all planned banks to invest in such bonds from the banks’ special funds intended to be invested in the stock market.

Maybe there will be no reason to worry in the future. However, in the current landscape, savvy investors must also keep an eye out for market trends induced by banks involved in the capital market and remain vigilant.

Nasif Tanjim. Sketch: SCT

