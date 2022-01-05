Live stock market news updates: Stocks drop, tech stocks crash after Fed minutes suggest earlier interest rate take-off: Nasdaq slips 3.3%

Shares sold off on Wednesday afternoon, with a decline in tech stocks accelerating to the market close as investors digest the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting a potentially faster path to higher prices. interest rate.

The Nasdaq Composite fell around 3.3% on its worst day since February 2021 as the tech stocks rout deepened. The S&P 500 fell nearly 2% as the interest rate-sensitive real estate sector underperformed alongside information technology and communications services stocks. The Dow Jones fell almost 400 points, or more than 1%.

Investors watched the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) December meeting, which suggested the central bank was considering a quicker removal of its monetary policy accommodation than expected. Policymakers have suggested that amid a strengthening economic recovery and high inflation, interest rates may rise sooner than expected. And some policymakers also telegraphed that they would opt for a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet soon after.

“Participants generally noted that, given their individual outlook for the economy, labor market, and inflation, it might become warranted to raise the federal funds rate earlier or at a faster rate than that. that the participants had anticipated, “said the minutes. “Some participants also noted that it might be appropriate to start shrinking the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet relatively soon after starting to raise the federal funds rate.”

Treasury yields jumped to take advantage of the gains after rising sharply on Monday and Tuesday, which had increased pressure on highly valued technology and growth stocks on the potential for future earnings. The 10-year benchmark jumped to a 9-month high of over 1.7% after the release of the Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

“The meeting minutes further confirm the Fed’s recent hawkish turn and its desire to begin removing monetary accommodation this year,” Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist for LPL Financial, said in an email Wednesday. morning. “While most of the information was known, the fact that “some” members wanted to start reducing the Fed’s balance sheet by $ 8.5 trillion soon after the prominent hike will likely be examined more closely in future meetings. . “

“Looks like the Fed wants to move faster than it has in the past and yields across the curve are rising in anticipation of a faster tightening schedule,” Gillum added.

Earlier Wednesday morning, investors also digested new bullish economic data, with private sector wage bill gains significantly exceeding estimates for December. ADP said on Wednesday that private sector employers created 807,000 jobs in the last month of November, nearly doubling expectations as job growth accelerated to help alleviate some labor shortages. work.

4:02 p.m. ET: Stocks drop, tech stocks crash after Fed minutes suggest interest rates take off earlier: Nasdaq slips 3.3%

Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:02 p.m. ET:

12:54 p.m. ET: Bitcoin tumbles, cryptocurrency-related stocks slide amid tech rout

Bitcoin prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday afternoon to trade just above $ 46,000 as digital currencies came under pressure alongside the drop in large-cap tech stocks.

Listed companies exposed to bitcoin also fell. Bakkt (BKKT) stocks fell more than 7%, while Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) were also each more than 9% and 7% lower, respectively, in intraday trading.

11:27 am ET: Microsoft shares fall 2.5%, heading for fifth consecutive day of losses

Shares of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) were set to fall for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, dropping as much as 2.5% to the session low.

If Microsoft shares end the session lower, that would mark the share’s longest losing streak since September. The decline came amid a broader decline in highly valued tech and growth stocks, in part as Treasury yields rose and put pressure on high tech valuations.

10:33 a.m. ET: Nasdaq-listed blockchain company announces plans to offer first-ever bitcoin dividend

The Nasdaq-listed company BTCS Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will be the first publicly traded U.S. company to offer investors the possibility of receiving a dividend issued in Bitcoin.

Data analytics and blockchain firm said shareholders can receive a cash dividend worth 5 cents per share or the equivalent in Bitcoin, which the company calls a “Bividend”. Investors will have to make their choice by March 16, before a record date of March 17.

“This is a long-awaited moment since the company purchased the domain, bividend.com, in February 2015,” BTCS CEO Charles Allen said in a press release. “BTCS is now in the required financial position to implement the corporate vision.

The company, based in Silver Spring, Md., Said it is “assessing the suitability of future Bividends.”

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower

Here’s where the markets were trading right after the opening bell:

8:22 a.m. ET: Private payrolls increased much more than expected in December: ADP

Private sector employers have created many more jobs than expected during the last month of 2021, suggesting that at least some widespread vacancies were being filled across the economy.

ADP said on Wednesday that the private payroll rose by 807,000 in December. That was nearly double the expected 410,000 consensus economists, according to Bloomberg data. Employers had restored 505,000 jobs in November, according to ADP’s revised estimate for that month.

The ADP report serves as a metric setting expectations for the “official” government employment report due to be released by the Labor Department on Friday. However, ADP’s impression during the pandemic in particular served as a flawed indicator of what to expect from the Labor Department’s reports. In three of the past four months, ADP’s print has exceeded the Labor Department’s payroll figure, which last arrived at a disappointing 210,000 for November.

7:08 am ET Wednesday: Stock futures indicate lower open

Here’s where the markets were trading before the opening bell:

6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures were little changed

Here’s where the markets were trading Tuesday night:

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter