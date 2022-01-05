Norwegian Cruise Line cancels trips on 8 ships





(CNN) Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cancellation of trips on eight ships, citing “ongoing travel restrictions”. A Norwegian Getaway cruise about to embark on a nine-day Caribbean itinerary was canceled “due to COVID-related circumstances” on Wednesday, the same day it was due to set sail. Norwegian Pearl returned to Miami on Wednesday after a day at sea, curtailing a trip that was scheduled to return to Miami on January 14. Several cases of Covid among the crew prompted the move, according to the Miami Herald . Norwegian Pearl cruises with boarding dates until January 14 are canceled. Cancellations of cruises on Norwegian Sky, Pride of America, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Spirit were also announced on Wednesday. “Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit,” the statement said. Passengers who have booked on the affected crossings will receive an automatic full refund as well as a certificate valid for a future cruise, Norwegian said. The cruise line has a vaccination requirement for 100% of guests and crew and requires pre-boarding testing for everyone, it noted in its cancellation notices. Other affected cruise lines The cancellations come as a growing number of cruises have been affected as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps the world. CDC: avoid browsing for the moment On December 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level for cruise ship travel to its highest level and said it should be avoided regardless of vaccine status. The move “reflects the increase in the number of cases aboard cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC website said. “Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to the CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships responding to the threshold Covid-19 case for the CDC investigation, ”the agency said. Industry group Cruise Lines International Association has expressed disappointment at CDC’s high level of risk. “The CDC’s decision to increase the level of travel for cruises is particularly puzzling given that the cases identified on cruise ships consistently represent a very small minority of the total population on board – far less than on land – and the The majority of these cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, placing little or no burden on medical resources on board or ashore, ”CLIA said in a statement last week. Top image: Norwegian Pearl returns to the Port of Miami in Miami, Fla. On January 5. (Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/norwegian-cruise-line-cancellations-covid/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos