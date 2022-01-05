Factbox: U.S. automakers line up electric vehicle models to take on Tesla





A logo of electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China on January 5, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang / File Photo / File Photo Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jan. 5 (Reuters) – Demand for electric vehicles prompted U.S. automakers last year to reveal plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline-powered models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up market leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (FN) are among those leading the chase. Ford’s market value last week surpassed GM’s for the first time in five years, a sign of growing investor confidence in its electrification strategy. Brokerage firm Wedbush estimates that the electric vehicle (EV) market could be worth $ 5,000 billion over the next decade. Here is a list of the top U.S. electric vehicle companies, along with their models and shipments, if applicable: Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register TESLA INC ** Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, sells four models of electric vehicles: the Model S luxury sedan, a cheaper Model 3 sedan, the Model Y SUV, and a Model X luxury SUV. ** Musk said the world’s most valuable automaker aims to deliver its second-generation roadster and semi-electric utility truck in 2023. read more ** Production of his highly anticipated Cybertruck is slated to begin at the end of this year, with volume production in 2023, he said. Read more ** Tesla delivered 936,172 electric vehicles in 2021 read more GENERAL MOTORS CO ** GM has suspended retail sales of its Chevrolet Bolt EV after a series of fires last year. It delivered 24,828 Bolt EV / Bolt EUV in 2021. read more ** GM, which was recently dethroned as the No. 1 U.S. automaker by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), aims to introduce 30 new electric vehicles to the world by 2025. ** The company began deliveries of GMC Hummer electric pickup trucks in December. Read more ** GM chief executive Mary Barra told CES’s annual tech conference on Wednesday Wednesday that the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup will launch in two stages in 2023. read more ** The first deliveries of GM’s electric Cadillac Lyriq are expected to begin in the first half of 2022. ** GM started shipping the EV600 van last month and will add the smaller EV410 at the end of 2023. FORD CO ENGINE ** Ford sold 27,140 electric Mustang Mach-E crossovers last year. Read more ** It plans to deliver the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck in early spring of this year. Read more ** Its 2022 E-Transit van is slated to go on sale this year. RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE ** The company (RIVN.O) introduced its premium R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in 2018 and started selling both models in 2021. read more ** Rivian EDV (electric delivery van) deliveries began last month with Amazon.com Inc as the first customer. NIKOLA CORP ** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O), which has been embroiled in legal and management issues, began deliveries of its Tre battery electric truck on December 17. ** The company says its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck with a range of up to 500 miles would be available from 2023. LUCID GROUP ** Lucid (LCID.O) began deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition luxury sedan on October 30. ** The company announces that it will start expanding into European markets in 2022 and plans other plans to reach 20,000 vehicles this year. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Aishwarya Nair, Kannaki Deka and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-automakers-line-up-ev-models-take-tesla-2022-01-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos