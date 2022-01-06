Investors Rush to U.S. Tech Stocks in Powerful Market Rotation

Investors have ditched the shares of many tech companies that surged during the pandemic as the looming specter of higher interest rates prompted them to buy into companies more closely tied to the economic recovery.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.3% lower on Wednesday, its worst day since February 2021, as the sell-off in the $ 22 billion U.S. Treasury bond market intensified.

With rising yields on US government debt, the attractiveness of many unprofitable companies – some of which had only recently gone public – has been wiped out. Their valuations are dependent on potential profits in the future and therefore sensitive to rising rates.

The fierce rotation of tech stocks since the start of the year, which has favored stocks from banks and large industrial groups, has also been propelled by expectations that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will be less disruptive to major global economies than previous strains of the virus.

“Cutting-edge technology is being wrecked,” said Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, referring to unprofitable “speculative” technology companies with high valuations being the hardest hit.

A closely watched index assembled by Goldman Sachs that tracks the returns of loss-making tech groups is down 9.8% this year, behind the 1.4% drop in the benchmark S&P 500. Shares of the software maker Berkshire-backed Hathaway Snowflake are down 12% in the first days of 2022, while shares of ecommerce group Farfetch are down 13% and those of cybersecurity firm Cloudflare are down 19%.

Drugmaker Moderna and test processor Covid Quest Diagnostics, which fared well last year, are down 15% and 9%, respectively, in 2022.

In contrast, investors turned to shares of automakers Ford and General Motors, as well as banks including Bank of America and Citigroup. The KBW Bank index is up nearly 5% this year, closing on a record high.

Companies in the travel and leisure sector, among the hardest hit during the pandemic, have also risen, with shares of American Airlines and United Airlines, as well as cruise line Carnival, increasing. A Goldman index of companies closely tied to the reopening of the US economy in 2021 – which includes mall operator Simon, hotel group Marriott International and aircraft maker Boeing – is up 2.5% this year.

The rotation accelerated on Wednesday following a warning from the Federal Reserve that a faster pace of interest rate hikes may be needed to bring inflation under control.

But even after the general fall in the US stock market, investors have maintained their recent bets on banks, industrial and energy companies whose fortunes are closely tied to US economic expansion. All three sectors are up for the year so far.

Given the fluctuations at the start of the year, bankers and investors have warned they are preparing for a bumpy ride in the first quarter. Many are squarely focused on the Fed, withdrawing its support from the pandemic era that has helped prop up the stock market.

The sharp rise in bond yields in recent days has galvanized investors, with David Lebovitz, strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, saying it has “destabilized” growth and technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 0.19 percentage points so far in 2022, among the largest three-day increases on record in the past year, according to Financial Times calculations.

“We are not targeting frequent travelers,” Lebovitz added. “We are targeting businesses that can generate income. “

The potential for further mutations in the coronavirus could also reduce enthusiasm for health-related actions of the economic recovery.

“Let’s face it, there is still a significant amount of uncertainty out there. . . the possibility of a new variant could be very problematic, ”said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “And frankly, the Fed’s normalization itself will create higher volatility.”

