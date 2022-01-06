BUA Foods places 18 billion shares on the stock market





BUA Foods Plc was listed on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, with its total issued capital admitted to trading. A total of 18 billion common shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share in the consumer goods sector of NGX, with the trade symbol BUAFOODS. The company said in a statement that it has met the requirements for listing on the exchange and obtained the relevant regulatory approvals. Listing by IPO means that the shares of the existing shareholders of BUA Foods have been listed without further public sale of shares. From now on, all BUA Foods shareholders will be free to trade their shares on the stock exchange, the company said. The NGX said that the listing of BUA Foods shares added 720 billion naira to the market capitalization of listed stocks, further enhancing liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and around the world, he added. Commenting on the listing, BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu said he was delighted that another group member had been listed on the NGX. He said: This shows our commitment to national economic growth and supporting the nation’s food security campaign in line with global sustainability goals. We appreciate the continued support of our partners, financial advisors, investment dealers, suppliers, clients, consumers and staff. In particular, we cherish our host communities with whom we continue to build very strong and mutually beneficial relationships. BUA Foods Acting Managing Director Ayodele Abioye said: Today’s list marks a new start for a company playing a vital role in the FMCG industry, one with a strong commitment to nurturing lives with all of our product offerings. The list resonates with our commitment to sustainable growth as we nurture and enrich the lives of consumers by delivering high quality products at competitive prices. This list allows everyone to be part of the BUA Foods success story and to benefit from the growth opportunities to come. The release says that for more than three decades, the company has maintained uninterrupted year-over-year growth, establishing a state-of-the-art production facility at multiple sites. BUA Foods also continues to invest in modern technology for efficient food production, innovating and expanding with strategic partners throughout the value chain. The company is also well positioned to take advantage of significant export potentials across West Africa and the African continent, he added. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/bua-foods-lists-18-billion-shares-on-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos