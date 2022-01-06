Warren Buffett’s market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are extremely overvalued and a crash could happen





Warren Buffett. AP Images Warren Buffett’s market gauge reached 211%, signaling that stocks are too expensive and could collapse.

The peak of the Buffett indicator is a “very strong warning signal,” the investor said in 2001.

Buying stocks when the gauge approaches 200% is “playing with fire,” said Buffett. Warren Buffett’s favorite market indicator climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling that a crash could be coming. The “Buffett Indicator” takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks and divides it by the latest quarterly gross domestic product figure. Investors use the metric to compare the valuation of the stock market to the size of the economy. The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index hit a new intraday high of $ 48.99 trillion on Tuesday, after record closes for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices on Monday. Meanwhile, the last estimate for the third quarter, GDP is $ 23.20 trillion, bringing the Buffett indicator to 211%. This reading is well above the 185% level of the gauge in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing and GDP was about 16% lower. Buffett touted his namesake indicator in a Fortune article in 2001, describing it as “possibly the best single measure of the state of valuations at any given time.” When the stallion soared during the dot-com bubble, that should have been a “very strong warning signal” of an impending crash, he noted. Additionally, investors who buy stocks when the metric approaches 200% are “playing with fire,” he added. Still, Buffett’s favorite gauge is far from perfect. For example, he compares the current value of the stock market to a GDP reading taken several months ago. GDP also excludes overseas income, while the market capitalizations of US companies reflect the value of their domestic and international operations. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, dampened economic activity and depressed GDP since early 2020. Government officials and the Federal Reserve have taken unprecedented action to stimulate the economy and supporting the people and businesses affected, driving up asset prices in the process. These factors can artificially inflate the readings of the Buffett indicator. Buffett’s market stallion isn’t the only one suggesting stocks are overvalued and come at high risk of a downturn. Michael Burry, the investor of fame in “The Big Short”, warned last year that the stock market “is dancing on the edge of the knife” and the “mother of all crashes” is coming. Likewise, GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham has diagnosed a “full-blown epic bubble” that he expects to burst dramatically. Here is the St. Louis Fed’s version of the Buffett indicator (market capitalization and GDP are indexed to Q4 2007): Federal of Saint-Louis

