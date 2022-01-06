Business
Shopify Loses Crown As Technology Drags Stock Markets to Fall After Fed Minutes | National company
TORONTO – Shopify Inc. has ceded its claim as the leading stock in Canada as the tech sector drove North American stock markets down after the US Federal Reserve signaled it could be more aggressive to remove stimulus measures.
The Royal Bank of Canada has returned to its leadership position as the country’s most valuable company as its shares rose while the share price of the Ottawa-based e-commerce company fell.
Shopify was favored during the COVID-19 pandemic as online shopping increased during closings and working from home flourished.
But rising interest rates and bond yields are tough for tech stocks.
“I don’t think there is necessarily anything wrong with Shopify, but the valuations are rich enough in an environment where multiples on high growth stocks are likely to compress,” said Mike Archibald, vice-president. president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc..
“If you think rates are going to go up there will probably be more pressure on technology and things like finance and banking are going to do well in that environment.”
Shopify shares fell 13.4% in the first two trading days of the year, losing another 2.5% on Wednesday as the sector shed 3.7%, with Docebo Inc. shares losing 12 , 7% and Hut 8 Mining Corp. losing 12.6%. .
Shopify became the most valued company by market cap in May 2020 and only briefly changed positions with Royal last March.
Its latest fall is due to the rise in bond yields and then the release of the Fed’s minutes of its December meeting, which indicated a faster pullback in stimulus measures and an increase in interest rates.
“The Fed seems to think we’re closer to maximum employment here, so the market immediately assessed an 80% chance of a March hike,” Archibald said in an interview.
“So I think the message the markets are sending today is that the bull cycle seems to be earlier and maybe faster than originally thought, and so it’s, I guess, take some of the risk out of this market. “
The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 196.86 points lower at 21,039.66 after rising nearly 83 points.
In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Index fell 392.54 points to 36,407.11. The S&P 500 Index lost 92.96 points to 4,700.58, while the Nasdaq composite lost 522.55 points or 3.3% to 15,100.17.
Nine of the TSX’s top 11 sectors were down, all losing more than one percent. Healthcare fell 4% while Tilray Inc. lost 6.6%.
Real estate fell 1.9 percent, as shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust fell nearly 20 percent.
Materials fell 1.5 percent despite rising gold prices as Lithium Americas Corp. fell 7.5 percent.
The February gold contract was up US $ 10.50 to US $ 1,825.10 per ounce and the March copper contract was down 6.2 cents to US $ 4.41 per ounce. delivered.
Energy was the first sector that day, along with telecommunications.
Energy climbed 0.5% as crude oil prices approached US $ 80 a barrel as the Fed’s outlook for a strong economy dovetailed with OPEC’s opinion a day earlier according to which demand for oil would continue to strengthen on the belief that the Omicron variant was peaking.
“It’s a bit of a spinning trade… starting from some of the more speculative and speculative areas of the market, and then down to things that you are likely to benefit from both the hike cycle and the better off. the economy, ”Archibald said.
The February crude oil contract rose 86 cents to US $ 77.85 per barrel and the February natural gas contract rose 16.5 cents to US $ 3.88 per mmBTU.
The shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. increased by 3.3%.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.63 US cents against 78.69 US cents on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX: SHOP, TSX: RY, TSX: CPG, TSX: DCBO, TSX: HUT, TSX: LAC, TSX: HR.UN, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.kelownadailycourier.ca/business_news/national_business/article_df2725b7-3142-5627-b666-e9182bbdc612.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]