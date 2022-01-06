Shopify Loses Crown As Technology Drags Stock Markets to Fall After Fed Minutes | National company

TORONTO – Shopify Inc. has ceded its claim as the leading stock in Canada as the tech sector drove North American stock markets down after the US Federal Reserve signaled it could be more aggressive to remove stimulus measures.

The Royal Bank of Canada has returned to its leadership position as the country’s most valuable company as its shares rose while the share price of the Ottawa-based e-commerce company fell.

Shopify was favored during the COVID-19 pandemic as online shopping increased during closings and working from home flourished.

But rising interest rates and bond yields are tough for tech stocks.

“I don’t think there is necessarily anything wrong with Shopify, but the valuations are rich enough in an environment where multiples on high growth stocks are likely to compress,” said Mike Archibald, vice-president. president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc..

“If you think rates are going to go up there will probably be more pressure on technology and things like finance and banking are going to do well in that environment.”

Shopify shares fell 13.4% in the first two trading days of the year, losing another 2.5% on Wednesday as the sector shed 3.7%, with Docebo Inc. shares losing 12 , 7% and Hut 8 Mining Corp. losing 12.6%. .

Shopify became the most valued company by market cap in May 2020 and only briefly changed positions with Royal last March.

Its latest fall is due to the rise in bond yields and then the release of the Fed’s minutes of its December meeting, which indicated a faster pullback in stimulus measures and an increase in interest rates.

“The Fed seems to think we’re closer to maximum employment here, so the market immediately assessed an 80% chance of a March hike,” Archibald said in an interview.

“So I think the message the markets are sending today is that the bull cycle seems to be earlier and maybe faster than originally thought, and so it’s, I guess, take some of the risk out of this market. “

The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 196.86 points lower at 21,039.66 after rising nearly 83 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Index fell 392.54 points to 36,407.11. The S&P 500 Index lost 92.96 points to 4,700.58, while the Nasdaq composite lost 522.55 points or 3.3% to 15,100.17.

Nine of the TSX’s top 11 sectors were down, all losing more than one percent. Healthcare fell 4% while Tilray Inc. lost 6.6%.

Real estate fell 1.9 percent, as shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust fell nearly 20 percent.

Materials fell 1.5 percent despite rising gold prices as Lithium Americas Corp. fell 7.5 percent.

The February gold contract was up US $ 10.50 to US $ 1,825.10 per ounce and the March copper contract was down 6.2 cents to US $ 4.41 per ounce. delivered.

Energy was the first sector that day, along with telecommunications.

Energy climbed 0.5% as crude oil prices approached US $ 80 a barrel as the Fed’s outlook for a strong economy dovetailed with OPEC’s opinion a day earlier according to which demand for oil would continue to strengthen on the belief that the Omicron variant was peaking.

“It’s a bit of a spinning trade… starting from some of the more speculative and speculative areas of the market, and then down to things that you are likely to benefit from both the hike cycle and the better off. the economy, ”Archibald said.

The February crude oil contract rose 86 cents to US $ 77.85 per barrel and the February natural gas contract rose 16.5 cents to US $ 3.88 per mmBTU.

The shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. increased by 3.3%.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.63 US cents against 78.69 US cents on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX: SHOP, TSX: RY, TSX: CPG, TSX: DCBO, TSX: HUT, TSX: LAC, TSX: HR.UN, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)