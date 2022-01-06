China Mobile Reports Stable Opening in Shanghai Market After Completing China’s Largest IPO in Over a Decade





China Mobile’s opening day in the Shanghai market saw a sharp rise and eventually a stable close after launching the largest IPO on the Chinese stock market in more than a decade. The communications firm raised around $ 8.78 billion, but a quick opening rally of 10.4% eventually fell back during the day. The stock ended up close to its opening value at the close of the day. The additions of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom shares have propelled the Shanghai Stock Exchange above Hong Kong as one of the busiest IPO sites in the world, South China Morning Post reported. TESLA ACTIVISTS CALL FOR CLOSING OF SHOWROOM IN CHINA China Mobile, which is the largest mobile network operator by number of subscribers, sold around 972.6 million new shares, including an over-allotment, priced at 57.58 yuan per share at the end of December, making it the second IPO in 2021. The company’s shares in the Hong Kong market also rose after the news of the mainland exchange was announced. CHINA ACCUSES WALMART OF “STUPIDITY AND BAD VISION” THROUGH AFFIRMATION SHE TAKEN THE PRODUCTS OF XINJIANG Beijing needed the action to debut to show that China can host its own businesses on its own stock exchanges, author Nina Xiang told the BBC. “It is important for Beijing to make sure that this listing looks successful and smooth to prove that China has the means to host its own businesses on its own stock exchanges,” explained Xiang, ”author of US-China Tech War . “But it won’t. It would be great for Chinese companies to lose access to US capital markets, as it will be another step in the downward spiral of deteriorating bilateral relations. “ GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE China Mobile left the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after being added to the U.S. investment blacklist, which prohibits Americans from investing in Chinese companies that allegedly aid China’s military, intelligence, and security services. Other blacklisted companies include SenseTime Group Inc. and China Telecom, The Wall Street Journal reported.

