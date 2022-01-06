How 10 news photos can predict stock market movements, according to Australian study from RMIT University





Want the good or the bad news? It appears that artificial intelligence (AI) can answer this question even if there is a news photo that it can carefully scan and analyze. And, according to a recently published study RMIT University Study , the AI’s answer to this question may help traders predict the mood of stock markets and in doing so, make better returns. Using machine learning, the algorithm produces a daily score based on the types of photos used in global reporting. (Unsplash) The system works, according to the study, by teaching AI to analyze a list of the most popular news photographs on Getty, an imagery website used by media around the world. Getty’s Top 10 list is made up of the most downloaded news photography in the past 24 hours, which are submitted by photographers covering and capturing the world’s most important events of the day. Using machine learning to interpret what is happening in each photo, the AI ​​will then calculate a “photo pessimism” score for that day, according to the study’s lead author Dr. Angel Zhong. After the photo-pessimism measure was issued, Dr Zhong said the AI ​​was then able to predict with “95% accuracy” whether a stock market would rise or fall. The best news photos on April 16, 2003, a day when “bad news” prevailed. (Getty) Dr Zhong said traders could use the pessimism score to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that mirror the performance of stock market benchmarks such as the Australian S & P / ASX 200 index, or the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the United States. The study, Photo sentiment and action returns around the world, found that when people are in a bad mood and face higher uncertainty, trends have shown that they tend to buy and sell more impulsively and intensively. Dr Zhong said the pessimism score was “a good tool” that allows traders to gain insight into the mood of a market in “a very short time”. The RMIT University study harnessed the powers of machine learning to digitize an ocean of news photographs between 1995 and 2018, which were then applied to 37 stock markets around the world, including those located in developed and developing countries. Machine learning and AI are already being used by marketers and businesses to digitize newspaper text, but this method cannot easily overcome language barriers, meaning that any analysis is often just a measure. from the English-speaking developed world. Dr Zhong said his study developed a method that “transcended language barriers” so that the mood of global markets where all kinds of foreign languages ​​are spoken can be quickly assessed. Research shows how investors can use news photos to better forecast daily stock returns. (Provided) The RMIT University study built on work by researchers at the University of Missouri who earlier this year designed a way to index daily investor sentiment using news photos in the United States. Dr Zhong said his study trained the algorithm to recognize what constitutes good and bad news coverage in 37 markets, increasing the complexity and overall accuracy of the University of Missouri’s research. The pessimism score would often allow “predictability” in the mood and movements of a market for up to 72 hours, she said. “If it’s good today, what you can do is buy the ETF index funds that check the ASX and (there is a) 95% chance that they will increase over the next few days. “ In trying to establish whether a photograph represented good news or bad news, the AI ​​looked for clues such as body gestures, certain types of facial expressions, colors, and subjects in the image. “If you have guns and weapons, these tend to be related to war and that would indicate bad news, ”Dr Zhong said, while“ blue skies, smiling kids and families together ”was more likely good news. No trading house or investment fund has yet learned about AI technology, Dr Zhong said. The information provided on this website is of a general nature only and does not constitute personal financial advice. The information has been prepared without taking into account your personal goals, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information on this website, you should consider the relevance of the information to your goals, financial situation and needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/national/how-10-news-photos-can-predict-stock-market-movement-rmit-study-claims/4c7f696f-8860-4f07-8b25-81cadfe9fc30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos