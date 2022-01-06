CDC approves COVID boosters for ages 12 and up – NBC Chicago

The United States urges all people 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible, to help fight the hugely contagious omicron mutant that is ravaging the country.

Boosters were already encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but on Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved an additional injection of Pfizer for young teens ages 12 to 15 and reinforced their recommendation that 16 and over. 17 years old also get it.

It is essential that we protect our children and adolescents from infection with COVID-19 and the complications of serious illness, ”CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with the CDC’s recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illnesses from any type of COVID-19, including omicron, which experts say is their most important benefit. But the newer mutant can go beyond a protective layer of vaccines to cause milder infections. Studies show that a booster dose at least temporarily increases anti-virus antibodies to levels that offer the best chance of preventing symptomatic infection, even from omicron.

Earlier on Wednesday, independent scientific advisers at the CDC questioned whether a booster should be an option for younger teens, who tend not to get as sick as adults from COVID-19, or more highly recommended.

Giving teens a booster for temporary protection from infection is like playing mole, warned CDC adviser Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University. But she said the extra blow was worth it to help fend off the omicron mutant and protect children from missed school and other issues that accompany even a very mild case of COVID-19.

More importantly, if a child with a mild infection passes it on to a more vulnerable parent or grandparent who then dies, the impact is absolutely overwhelming, said panelist Dr. Camille Kotton of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Let’s drop this one, agreed Dr Jamie Loehr of Cayuga Family Medicine in Ithaca, New York.

Dr Anthony Fauci says we must remain vigilant as COVID-19 continues to spread with the omicron variant. Fauci has also established an approximate schedule for immunizing young children.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only option for American children of any age. The CDC says about 13.5 million children between the ages of 12 and 17, just over half of that age group, have received two injections of Pfizer. Recalls were opened to 16 and 17 year olds last month.

Wednesday’s decision means that about 5 million young teens who received their last injection in the spring are immediately eligible for a booster. The new U.S. guidelines say anyone who has received two Pfizer vaccines and is eligible for a booster can receive it five months after their last injection, instead of the previously recommended six months.

But a member of the committee, Dr Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, feared that such a strong recommendation for teen boosters would prevent them from getting vaccinated in the arms of children who have not been at all. vaccinated.

Counselors saw U.S. data clearly indicating that symptomatic COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are between seven and 11 times higher in unvaccinated teens than in vaccinated teens.

While children tend to suffer from less severe illnesses from COVID-19 than adults, child hospitalizations increase during the omicron wave – the vast majority of them unvaccinated.

During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, Dr Julie Boom of Texas Children’s Hospital said a recall recommendation for young teens couldn’t come soon enough.

The main safety issue for adolescents is a rare side effect called myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation seen primarily in younger men and adolescents who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The vast majority of cases are mild, much milder than the heart inflammation COVID-19 can cause, and they seem to peak in older teens, those aged 16 and 17.

The FDA has ruled that a booster dose is as safe for young adolescents as it is for older ones, based largely on data from 6,300 adolescents aged 12 to 15 in Israel who received a Pfizer five booster. months after their second dose. Israeli officials said on Wednesday they had seen two cases of mild myocarditis in this age group after giving more than 40,000 boosters.

Earlier this week, FDA chief vaccine officer Dr Peter Marks said the side effect occurs in about 1 in 10,000 men and boys aged 16 to 30 after their second injection. But he said a third dose seems less risky, by about a third, probably because more time has passed before the booster than between the first two injections.