Stellantis stock “is very cheap” ahead of launch of 8 electric vehicles in 18 months, says CEO Carlos Tavares

SUV maker Jeep and pickup truck Ram’s stock “is very cheap,” its CEO said Wednesday as Stellantis NV prepares to launch eight new battery-electric vehicles over the next 18 months.

Stellantis stock on the New York Stock Exchange closed at $ 20.36, up 0.34%. Shares closed up about 4% earlier in Milan at $ 20.90 (18.43 euros) and in Paris at $ 20.87 (18.40 euros).

Investors are looking for evidence that the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker Groupe PSA, a union that is not even a year old, can deliver on its electrification and software commitments. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pointed out in a virtual chat with Morgan Stanley and from a scene at the CES tech show in Las Vegas that the automaker is running 33 plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles on sale globally today. hui and 50 more to come to market over the next five years.

“The first part in terms of electrification and zero-emission mobility is a competitive game,” Tavares said. “My role as CEO of this company is to ensure that our customers will benefit from the most competitive, ie safe, clean and affordable mobility solutions in the industry. It’s the competitive part and I feel very comfortable. Because as you know, I am a competitor. “

Launches includea new all-electric range for the struggling Chrysler brand by 2028. Chrysler is showcasing its Airflow concept electric crossover this week at CES. The company also announced that Amazon will be the Ram ProMaster all-electric van first commercial customer when it launched in 2023. The automaker is investing $ 35.5 billion in electrification and software by 2025.

But Stellantis’ stock price has not seen the growth of competitors like Ford Motor Co. Stocks of Stellantis in New York City have risen 26% since the merger. At $ 23.65 a share, Ford’s has risen 105% since then. Tesla Inc.’s 1,088.12 stock price rose nearly 29% during the year. General Motors Co.’s share price of $ 62.74 increases it 13%.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., which went public in November, closed at $ 90.01, down 11% on Wednesday on news of Stellantis’ deal with Amazon, the e-commerce giant having ordered 100 000 electric vans in Rivian.

Stellantis hasn’t had as much of an increase in inventory, and that’s partly due to the fact that other than what PSA did in Europe, we haven’t seen a lot of roll-out from there, ”said Sam Abuelsamid, senior electric mobility analyst for market research firm Guidehouse Inc. “We still don’t have an EV in North America from Stellantis.

Last year we saw a number of Stellantis presentations. Now were starting to see the first signs of products that use these technologies.

Ford announced this week that it will double its planned annual production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles when deliveries begin this spring. It happened just before GM unveiled its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, which will be available early next year. Meanwhile, Stellantis will not be launching an electric Ram pickup until 2024.

But Ram had his second best year in 2021, behind only 2019 as he parted ways with Dodge a decade earlier. Ram sales in the US are up 9% from 2020. Pickup to overtake Silverado sales in 2021 as automakers battled a global shortage of microchips.

“It’s in the works,” Tavares said of the electric truck. “It’s now adjusted every month to improve our specifications and capabilities, taking into account what our competition is doing. 2021 has been another record year for Ram … in terms of market share, in terms of profitability, in terms of attractiveness and quality. “

Stellantis has yet to launch the hands-free assisted driving features that are expected to be available this year on certain vehicles like the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This would be the equivalent of GM’s Super Cruise, which is free for the first three years and then $ 25 per month, or Ford’s BlueCruise, which has an activation fee of $ 600 for the first three years. .

Yves Bonnefont, director of software at Stellantis, said that Stellantis did not plan to make the “Level 2+” technology developed with BMW a short-term subscription service. The company, however, sees an opportunity with on-demand services.

“Like, ‘OK, I’m going on vacation. I know I’m going to be doing several thousand miles and I want to have this service for a while,” said Bonnefont. “We are looking at this to understand if we can find a business model that would be attractive to both our customers and ourselves.”

Stellantis plans to leverage digital services and subscriptions which it estimates could add $ 22.5 billion in revenue by 2030. The amount customers could pay will depend on the make of the vehicle and what they are paying for. want in terms of convenience and capacity, Bonnefont said. Stellantis is studying a connectivity package that could represent the cost of a monthly cell phone bill.

Tavares also highlighted the promise of $ 5.5 billion in savings through the merger and that Stellantis is able to leverage its portfolio of 14 brands that offer the possibility of significant investments and partnerships like the one with Amazon. .

“There is mutual respect that Stellantis is an important player in mobility around the world,” Tavaressaid said. “If we didn’t have the size that we have with our portfolio of 14 iconic brands, we couldn’t have these partnerships, we couldn’t spend so much money so quickly to develop high-tech performance in our pathways. ‘customer experience and therefore the customer would not be able to benefit from it. “

The deal with Amazon signals that Stellantis is doubling down on its vision of becoming a sustainable mobility technology company, analysts say.

“They are seen as the little brother of GM and Ford,” said Daniel Ives, analyst at investment firm Wedbush Inc. “They are trying to change that. The deal with Amazon was a straightforward kick. Words are good market. It’s about execution., and when Amazon signs such a deal, it matters. “

The synergies and scale will help Stellantis absorb the 50% increase in electrification costs while maintaining a double-digit margin from 2026, the CEO said. This means having the scale needed to reduce the cost of EV components and batteries and to dilute research and development costs and capital expenditures. The automaker is also looking for ways to reduce distribution costs. The company says its spend is 30% more efficient than its competitors.

“What I would like to say to my grandchildren is that as the CEO of this company, I bring them as a generation mobility solutions that will protect the unique planet we have,” said Tavares, 63 years old, grandfather of four children. “We are doing our fair share to help solve the problem of global warming.”

