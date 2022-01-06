Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal | Region





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell. On Wednesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months. Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the US job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. The report bludgeoned the markets “by upsetting expectations that earlier Fed plans were locked in, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,571.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.1% to 28,721.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 22,774.93. The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.4% to 2,942.54 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 sank 1.5% to 7,449.80. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok gained. The Fed indicated in mid-December that plans to wind down stimulus would be accelerated after US consumer inflation hit a 39-year high. That jolted investors who had been encouraged by stronger corporate profits and the spread of coronavirus vaccinations. Despite that, the S&P 500 ended 2021 with a 26.9% annual gain. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slid 1.9% on Wednesday to 4,700.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 36,407.11, pulling back from the previous day’s record. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 3.3% to 15,100.17 in its biggest one-day decline in 11 months. Bond yields, or the difference between the day’s market price and the payout at maturity, widened after the Fed notes came out. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for setting rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.70% from 1.68%. The Fed minutes showed policymakers expressed concern that inflation was spreading into more areas of the economy and would last longer than expected. They discussed the possible need to raise short-term interest rates at a quicker pace and allow bond purchases that inject money into the financial system to decline sooner. Four out of five stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Tech companies were the biggest drag on the market. Microsoft fell 3.8% and software maker Adobe shed 7.1%. In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 76 cents to $ 77.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 86 cents to $ 77.85 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, sank 86 cents to $ 79.94 per barrel in London. It rose 80 cents the previous session to $ 80.80. The dollar declined to 115.93 yen from Wednesday’s 116.16 yen. The euro advanced to $ 1.1317 from $ 1.1311.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/region/anticipation-that-fed-will-raise-rates-sends-stocks-lower/article_6d4f679a-0f28-50f8-922b-91f7d88d028d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos